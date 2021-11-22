ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Transfer Development As Liverpool And West Ham Race For Sparta Prague Starlet Adam Hlozek

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

According to a report today, the transfer race for Sparta Prague's Adam Hlozek has taken a new twist with both Liverpool and West Ham said to be interested in the player.

The 19 year old came through the ranks at Sparta making his mark at the Czech club before earning recognition at international level as well appearing at Euro 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5N68_0d4AatEI00
IMAGO / CTK Photo

Liverpool Links

Liverpool had been credited with an interest in the player earlier this year when it was reported by Football Insider back in April.

At the time it said that Liverpool's recruitment team were looking for new options to refresh their forward line after a disappointing 2020/21 season.

Hlozek was apparently highly rated by the club's hierarchy and seen as someone who could immediately slot into the front three.

Another report from Football Insider today however claims that West Ham are doing everything they can to sign the player in January.

West Ham Interest

West Ham are desperate to find another striker to compete with Michail Antonio and are said to be 'intensifying their pursuit of Hlozek' as they look to sign him in January.

Author Verdict

Liverpool lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON in January and may look to bring in a striker at the start of the window to provide cover.

A deal with West Ham for Hlozek however seems more realistic with them having previous success in scouting the Czech market with Vladimir Coufal and Tomáš Souček.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Daily Mail

Liverpool starlet Tyler Morton set to make Champions League debut against Porto just days after Premier League bow, with Jurgen Klopp keen to develop teenage midfielder

Tyler Morton will take the latest exciting step in his promising career on Wednesday night when he gets his first taste of Champions League football. Morton, a 19-year-old Academy graduate who plays in midfield, has been training with Liverpool’s first team since pre-season. His progress has been chartered by Klopp’s assistant, Pep Lijnders, and Vitor Matos, Liverpool’s elite development coach and he has made significant strides.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Adama Traore given green light for cut-price transfer

Liverpool target Adama Traore could end up leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for Anfield as soon as January, if reports over the Spaniard's future are to be believed. At the height of his form, Traore was believed to be valued by Wolves at around £70m. With the winger stalling over a new contract and new manager Bruno Lage favouring a permanent deal for Hwang Hee-Chan over keeping Traore, however, the door has opened for a possible move.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

