Report: Transfer Development As Liverpool And West Ham Race For Sparta Prague Starlet Adam Hlozek

According to a report today, the transfer race for Sparta Prague's Adam Hlozek has taken a new twist with both Liverpool and West Ham said to be interested in the player.

The 19 year old came through the ranks at Sparta making his mark at the Czech club before earning recognition at international level as well appearing at Euro 2020.

Liverpool Links

Liverpool had been credited with an interest in the player earlier this year when it was reported by Football Insider back in April.

At the time it said that Liverpool's recruitment team were looking for new options to refresh their forward line after a disappointing 2020/21 season.

Hlozek was apparently highly rated by the club's hierarchy and seen as someone who could immediately slot into the front three.

Another report from Football Insider today however claims that West Ham are doing everything they can to sign the player in January.

West Ham Interest

West Ham are desperate to find another striker to compete with Michail Antonio and are said to be 'intensifying their pursuit of Hlozek' as they look to sign him in January.

Liverpool lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the AFCON in January and may look to bring in a striker at the start of the window to provide cover.

A deal with West Ham for Hlozek however seems more realistic with them having previous success in scouting the Czech market with Vladimir Coufal and Tomáš Souček.

