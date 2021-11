Looking to the future. Val Chmerkovskiy has competed on 17 seasons of Dancing With the Stars and even if he doesn’t return to the show, he’ll never stop dancing. “I’m going to promote dance and whether it’s at Dance With Me or a local dance studio, go and dance. That’s why I’m passionate about the show, whether the show moves on with me or without me, which I’m not saying it’s going to move on without me,” the pro, 35, said during “The Bellas Podcast” on Wednesday, November 17. “I’m saying I love the show, genuinely, but I want to see it [continue] for a long time. It’s good for dance, it’s good for my passion, it’s good for my business. It’s good for life!”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO