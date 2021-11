No injuries were reported after a tour van caught fire about halfway up Maunakea Access Road last week, near the 13,803-foot summit. The University of Hawaiʻi Maunakea Rangers responded to the fire on Tuesday, Nov. 9. When they arrived on scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. According to a press release from the University of Hawaii in Hilo, the driver had evacuated the eight passengers after smelling smoke.

HILO, HI ・ 9 DAYS AGO