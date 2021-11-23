ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

By Jennifer Borrasso
 4 days ago

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County.

Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said.

Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye.

According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence.

When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said he slammed the hand of a suspect between the door, eventually getting the door closed.

And when that did not work, they opened fire on the house, the complaint said.

“I started hearing the shots and seeing the flashes, so that’s when I went to the window,” neighbor Chelsea Lynn said.

The suspects got away. Hours later, the women went to the police station and reported the stolen gun.

According to the criminal complaint, Owen told the police that they went to the house to find their gun. She admitted to firing a .22 caliber handgun at the residence.

Owen also said Dye and McCracken went to the doorway of the resident, an altercation ensued and McCracken fired a 9-millimeter long gun into the home. Police say McCracken confirmed the story.

One person in the home suffered minor injuries.

The three women are in the Beaver County Jail facing multiple charges, including burglary and aggravated assault.

