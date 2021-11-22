ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando police ID man, 25, killed in shooting

By Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando police identified a 25-year-old man killed in a Sunday shooting that also injured a 7-year-old child near the Catalina neighborhood, the agency said Monday.

Officers arrived to the 2700 block of L.B. McLeod Road around 5:15 p.m. and found the body of James Louima, department spokesperson Officer Michelle Rogers said in a statement.

A 7-year-old child was also grazed by a bullet in the foot and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Rogers said.

Investigators believe the shooting is an isolated incident, according to Rogers, but no information was released about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

