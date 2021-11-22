'Bachelorette' Stars Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Call It Quits One Year After Getting Engaged

It’s over! The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have officially broken off their engagement.

After falling quickly in love during Adams’ run as the dating series' lead last year, the former couple have decided to go their separate ways. The pair previously got engaged during the final rose ceremony of the season 16 finale nearly one year prior.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a representative dished to Us Weekly. The official news comes after the 31-year-old sparked rumors by stepping out more than once without her engagement ring on her finger.

Source: @tayshia/Instagram

Just last week, Life & Style reported that things weren’t looking good for the Bachelor Nation couple after they decided to press pause on their relationship.

“They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” an insider told the outlet. “It doesn’t look good.”

Days later, the rumors became a reality after a source confirmed the pair’s split on Monday, November 22, adding that Adams and Clark “were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run.“

Adams previously hinted at the pair being on different pages when it came to conversations about the wedding, telling Marie Claire that months after their televised engagement, the couple still didn’t have a date picked out.

“At first, Zac was the person to be like, ‘We could get married next week,’ And I was like, 'Slow your roll.’ I’d love to date a year,” she said. “And now I’m like, ‘You want to...maybe next month?’ And he’s like, ‘Tayshia, slow your roll.’ We’re back and forth. But there’s no timeline. It’s definitely going to happen. I just don’t know when.”

Source: MEGA

The pair were also thought to be on the rocks after Adams was spotted without her engagement ring earlier this year, although she squashed the breakup rumors at the time.

“There’s always weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand," she wrote on an Instagram Story back in March. "But ironically enough, as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and a lot of you messaged me like, 'Don't lose your ring!' Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized."

Source: @tayshia/Instagram

Adams was recently seen again sans her engagement ring while filming for the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast just weeks before the split was confirmed.

It is unclear when the pair called things off, as Clark, 37, gushed over Adams in an Instagram post following the New York City marathon earlier this month.

“I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way,” he wrote, adding, “The world is a better place today than it was yesterday because of you.”