A man found dead in a submerged vehicle Saturday in a Northwest Bakersfield canal has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Trenton Michael Jones, 22, of Bakersfield, was found at about 8:10 a.m. in a vehicle submerged in the Beardsley Canal, near Fruitvale Avenue and Snow Road, according to KCSO.

He was declared dead at the scene, according to KCSO.