OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County homeowners will soon see white cars driving around neighborhoods taking pictures of homes and property. There’s no reason to be concerned. It’s part of a project approved by Johnson County Commissioners to take pictures of the exterior of every property in the county. The pictures are used to help appraise property values and the county is mandated by the state to update pictures every six years.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 8 DAYS AGO