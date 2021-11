If you are thinking of switching bank accounts to grab the £100-£130 cash incentives on offer, you had better get your skates on as the best deals are fast disappearing. The financial data firm Moneyfacts warned this week that consumers only had a few days to take advantage of NatWest’s £100 cashback offer, which is to be withdrawn on 2 December. There are fewer than three weeks left to grab the £125 cash incentive to switch to Halifax’s Reward Account. This offer ends on 14 December.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO