THE EGGLESTON REPORT – THANKSGIVING

DENVER (CBS4) — Charity vending machines are back at the 16th Street Mall for the holiday giving season. Shoppers can support local nonprofits by purchasing items ranging from blankets and clothing to chickens and goats. (credit: CBS) “The Giving Machines provides an opportunity for many cultures, traditions and means for giving to come together with one goal – to help others,” JFS officials stated. There are 30 items to choose from ranging in cost from $5 to $175. This year’s local charities are The Crowley Foundation, Denver Rescue Mission, JFS and Project Worthmore. The machines are located in Writer Square, on the 16th Street Mall between Lawrence and Larimer Streets. Giving Machines are open around the clock with volunteers available daily form 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all costs associated with the machines, ensuring that 100% of the donations go to the charities. In 2019, Denver tripled expected donations, giving $666,417 to purchase 25,458 items to benefit people in need. “After missing a year of in-person giving due to the pandemic, Denver is encouraged to ‘Come Back, Give Back, Light the World,'” JFS officials stated.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO