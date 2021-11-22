ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

THE EGGLESTON REPORT – THANKSGIVING

northwestmoinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative J. Eggleston (R-Maysville) Most everyone enjoys a good holiday. For some, their favorite holiday is Christmas, where we celebrate the birth of Jesus and the giving of gifts to our loved ones in His honor. Others prefer Valentine’s Day, when we dote on that special someone in our lives. And...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri State Fair Announces Restoration Project

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced today that a restoration project on the Historic Main Gate of the State Fairgrounds in Sedalia is currently underway. The restoration of the gate, which was originally built in 1939, is being funded by the Missouri Bicentennial Commission. The restoration project will include...
MISSOURI STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Dozens protest Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony honoring health care workers

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A group of 30-40 protestors gathered outside the Pueblo County Courthouse Tuesday evening to protest a lighting ceremony held for health care workers. The Facebook group "Pueblo Stands up" organized the protest. In the protest invitation, they say, "The audacity and self satisfaction of this ploy is disgusting to many of The post Dozens protest Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony honoring health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Riverhead News-Review

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Thanksgiving 2021

History will record 2020 as the year when everything changed literally overnight, when in March the nation woke up to a health crisis not seen in 100 years. And most days in 2020 there was a grueling march of illness and death, with millions out of work, and millions more wondering how they will make ends meet with reduced wages and salaries.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
rockydailynews.com

Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day

Denver chef Tajahi Cooke was busy cooking, packing and distributing thousands of charitable Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning, but when he saw a young man in need outside one of his headquarters, he paused to take the person a plate of hot food. Cooke set up shop at Denver food halls...
DENVER, CO
KYTV

Grocery stores report holiday rush as Thanksgiving nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving nears, you may want to be aware of the shopping climate in the Ozarks. Price Cutter store manager Troy Carson says the staff has tried their best to gear up and beat any shortages. Carson says his store is running short of some canned food and packaged goods. Carson says many shopped early compared to years past.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

DNR Warns of Mercury Dangers After Two Children Hospitalized for Exposure

(Missourinet) After two mercury spills this month, Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources is stressing the importance of mercury awareness. As Joey Parker tells us the warning comes as the two incidents in St. Louis sent children to the hospital for mercury exposure. Joey Parker: “Not only were the children hospitalized,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
northwestmoinfo.com

Meet Nova! Our Pet of the Week!

Our Pet of the Week is brought to you by the Green Hills Animal Shelter in Trenton and is sponsored by the Lamoni Veterinary Clinic. We’d like to introduce you to Nova! Nova is an absolutely darling gray, silver and white Tabby who, at only 6 months old, is guaranteed to fill your home with kitten joy and fun!
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Red Cross Hosting Will Walker Blood Drive Tuesday

The American Red Cross says they are heading into the holidays with their lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Eggleston#The Native Americans#Eggleston Wilson
northwestmoinfo.com

Operation Game Thief: A Program That Works

As published by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and used with permission via the Missouri Department of Conservation. For more information contact DeKalb County Conservation Agent Mark McNeely at 816-262-3532. Operation Game Thief (OGT) is a telephone hotline information (1-800-392-1111) and monetary reward program that allows citizens to anonymously report...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

MDC Releases Firearms Season Deer Harvest Numbers

Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 188,136 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season that ended Tuesday. Of deer harvested, 101,581 were antlered bucks, 16,435 were button bucks, and 70,031 were does. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 4,144 deer...
TEXAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Road Work for Northwest Missouri, Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 5. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Now Underway

(CBS4) — Again this holiday season, CBS4 is teaming up with King Soopers and 97.3 KBCO to collect new toys and cash donations for children and youth served by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. (credit: CBS) King Soopers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at all Metro Area locations through December 24th. Viewers are encouraged to donate items such as toys, games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other gifts for children and youth. All items will be distributed at Boys & Girls Clubs’ holiday parties so that every child gets a gift this year. To see a list of participating King Soopers locations click here. To watch all of CBS4’s reports about the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive, click here.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northwestmoinfo.com

NCMC to Host Legislative Forum

North Central Missouri College in Trenton will host a Legislative Forum on Monday. Legislators and officials will be in attendance representing area counties, regions, the state of Missouri, and federal representation. There will be a meet and greet from 10:00-10:30 a.m., followed by a forum from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Legislators and...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Health Department Encourages Vaccines Ahead of Holiday Season

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim -- and potentially eroding -- confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

Charity Vending Machines Return To 16th Street Mall For Holiday Giving Season

DENVER (CBS4) — Charity vending machines are back at the 16th Street Mall for the holiday giving season. Shoppers can support local nonprofits by purchasing items ranging from blankets and clothing to chickens and goats. (credit: CBS) “The Giving Machines provides an opportunity for many cultures, traditions and means for giving to come together with one goal – to help others,” JFS officials stated. There are 30 items to choose from ranging in cost from $5 to $175. This year’s local charities are The Crowley Foundation, Denver Rescue Mission, JFS and Project Worthmore. The machines are located in Writer Square, on the 16th Street Mall between Lawrence and Larimer Streets. Giving Machines are open around the clock with volunteers available daily form 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all costs associated with the machines, ensuring that 100% of the donations go to the charities. In 2019, Denver tripled expected donations, giving $666,417 to purchase 25,458 items to benefit people in need. “After missing a year of in-person giving due to the pandemic, Denver is encouraged to ‘Come Back, Give Back, Light the World,'” JFS officials stated.  
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy