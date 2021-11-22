ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta-like SARS-CoV-2 variants are most likely to increase pandemic severity

Cover picture for the articleBoston, MA – A SARS-CoV-2 variant with traits similar to that of the Delta variant—enhanced transmissibility and an ability to infect people who had previous infections/vaccination—will cause a more severe pandemic with more infections and breakthrough infections/reinfections than variants with either trait alone, according to a mathematical model created by researchers...

#Delta#Pandemics#Global Health#Executive Education#Population Health#Ma#Cell#Harvard Chan School#Covid
