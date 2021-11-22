ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Unreleased David Bowie Music Is Out!

By mobrian
963kklz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA previously unreleased David Bowie song is out called “Can’t Help Thinking About Me“. It...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
The Hollywood Reporter

Iman’s First Fragrance Is a Tribute to Her Marriage to David Bowie

Iman, the Somalia-born supermodel and cosmetics brand founder, is finally creating her own fragrance. Called Love Memoir, it launches exclusively with HSN this week. “I’ve been in the beauty business since the ‘90s but I’ve never created a fragrance,” Iman tells The Hollywood Reporter during a phone call from her house in upstate New York, “and it’s completely a tribute to the memories and special moments I had with my husband.” She’s referring of course to music legend David Bowie, who she was married to for nearly a quarter of a century before he died in 2016. The two shared a life together, both in New York City...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Iman talks grieving David Bowie: ‘It came in a big bam’

Supermodel, philanthropist and entrepreneur Iman joins TODAY to talk about her relationship with her late husband David Bowie, how she dealt with grief and the new fragrance she is releasing in his honor. During the pandemic, she spent time at her estate and says, “the landscaped healed me” and that Bowie was “right there with me.”Nov. 17, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Song
arcamax.com

Iman won't remarry after David Bowie's death

Iman will never remarry after David Bowie's death. The 66-year-old model - who was married to the 'Space Oddity' legend from 1992 until his death in 2016 - insisted she "still" feels like she's married to the late musician. Recalling a conversation with her daughter Alexandra 'Lexi' Jones, now 21,...
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

5 Best Performances from the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

Freddie Mercury left this Earth on November 24, 1991. While he left a void in the rock landscape that is still felt today, his inspiration has transcended his era, and he continues to influence new generations of music fans. He also transcended musical genres: about five months after his death,...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Iman: David Bowie was ‘truly the love of my life’

Supermodel, philanthropist and entrepreneur Iman joins TODAY to talk about her relationship with her late husband, David Bowie, and the new fragrance she is releasing in his honor. During the pandemic, she says, “grief knocked on the door and became a companion.” She says Bowie was “truly the love of my life … I’m just waiting until I meet him again.”Nov. 17, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thenerdstash.com

Iman And David Bowie: Iman Creates Perfume Surrounding Couple’s Love

Iman and David Bowie remained together until Bowie’s death. Iman launches a new perfume brand, Love Memoir, to celebrate this relationship. Her love for Bowie may be true, but her strategy to sell a product is excellent. Iman is coming out with a new perfume Love Memoir. For Iman, Love Memoir is more than a perfume, it’s a souvenir of love. But is it really? Or is it just a brand strategy? A way to promote her product? Who knows……
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Iman On Her Debut Fragrance Inspired By David Bowie and Why She Won’t Allow a Biopic About the Late Music Legend

In all the decades she’s been in the fashion and beauty business, Iman never thought about releasing a fragrance. Then came the pandemic. She was watching a sunset at the New York state country home she and her late husband David Bowie “built from scratch” when she caught a whiff of the scent she was wearing. Not just any scent, mind you. Since Bowie died in 2016, Iman has worn his favorite cologne, Tom Ford’s Grey Vetiver. “The sunset reminded me of Florence. David and I got married there,” she tells Variety. “All of that together just brought David home...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Mick Rock, Legendary Rock Photographer of David Bowie and Andy Warhol, Dead

Mick Rock, celebrated photographer of David Bowie, Andy Warhol, Queen, Madonna and Blondie, has died. He was 72, according to multiple outlets. The news of Rock's passing was shared via his Twitter and Instagram accounts, with a heartfelt message that announced "with the heaviest of hearts" that "our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side."
MUSIC
The Independent

The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are...
MUSIC
kdal610.com

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie’s songwriting catalog – FT

(Reuters) – Warner Music Group is in talks with David Bowie’s estate to acquire the late music icon’s songwriting catalog, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The company is raising $535 million in debt to support the potential acquisition, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. Warner Music,...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy