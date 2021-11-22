Unreleased David Bowie Music Is Out!

Iman, the Somalia-born supermodel and cosmetics brand founder, is finally creating her own fragrance. Called Love Memoir, it launches exclusively with HSN this week. “I’ve been in the beauty business since the ‘90s but I’ve never created a fragrance,” Iman tells The Hollywood Reporter during a phone call from her house in upstate New York, “and it’s completely a tribute to the memories and special moments I had with my husband.” She’s referring of course to music legend David Bowie, who she was married to for nearly a quarter of a century before he died in 2016. The two shared a life together, both in New York City...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO