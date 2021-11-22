ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Police Investigating After Locating Shooting Victim At Hotel

By News 9
 5 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a hotel in the 4000 block of NW 39th.

This is a developing story.

