ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

THIS IS THE DAY PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY WAS SHOT ASASSINATED 58 YEARS AGO.

By John Bailey
whiteplainscnr.com
 5 days ago

WPCNR NEWS AND COMMENT By John F. Bailey. (reprinted from November, 2001) UPDATED. November 22, 2021:. Someone made a big mistake again this year. The papers on November 22nd had no reference to the day John F. Kennedy was shot and killed. Today. Three gunshots on November 22 at...

whiteplainscnr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Virginia Florey: Remembering the John Fitzgerald Kennedy legacy

John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s life ended on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, when three bullets were fired at the car he was riding in. The Lincoln Continental had no protective cover to shield its occupants. Texas Governor John Connally was hit by one bullet. President Kennedy was struck by two bullets, the second one killing him instantly.
DALLAS, TX
Newsweek

'Tyrants and Traitors Need to Be Executed,' Said the Army-Vet-Conspiracy-Theorist

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 27, San Clemente, California, yoga practitioner, wellness and New Age leader Alan Hostetter, 56, who would later be indicted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, posted a video of himself on his own American Phoenix Project YouTube channel talking about his attendance at the November 14 "Million MAGA" March in Washington.
LA HABRA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox40jackson.com

Americans are 'angry' and Democrats are 'nervous' over Joe Biden's policies: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters revealed the effect of Joe Biden’s policies on the economy and his approval rating Saturday on “Watters’ World.”. JESSE WATTERS: It’s Thanksgiving weekend, a time to count our blessings. But many Americans are angry this year. This holiday breaking the bank for so many, thanks to our incompetent leader. Joe Biden’s a horrible president. He’s ineffective and completely out of touch. Americans are tired of his lies and broken promises, and it’s showing more than ever. He hit a record low approval at 36%. Polls show Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024, but Joe’s now telling them he’s running, just to try to calm them down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
Person
Barack Obama
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Andrew Johnson
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Michael Steele
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Grieg
Person
Walter Cronkite
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Kennedy#Wpcnr News#Gray Chapel#Ohio Wesleyan University#Camelot#Congress
Kansas Reflector

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Outrageous’: Pelosi condemns McCarthy for GOP’s ‘bigoted rhetoric’ in wake of Boebert attack on Omar

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives issued a furious joint statement condemning Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP officials for failing to discipline their members for “inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric” in the wake of the latest attack against US Rep Ilhan Omar.“Leader McCarthy and the entire House Republican Leadership’s repeated failure to condemn inflammatory and bigoted rhetoric from members of their conference is outrageous,” they said in a statement on 26 November.“We call on the Republican Leadership to address this priority with the Congresswoman and to finally take real action to confront...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy