U.S. wheat futures touch 9-year peaks on strong demand, supply worries

 5 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures rallied to their highest levels in nearly nine years on Monday on concerns about global supplies and rising demand from world buyers. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March...

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
Ukraine grain exports rise 18% so far in 2021/22 to 24.8 mln T

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 24.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18% from 21 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 14.3 million tonnes of wheat, 4.9 million tonnes...
CBOT Trends-Corn down 8-10 cents, soybeans down 22-23, wheat down 16-19 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. Note: Markets were closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will close on Friday, Nov. 26, at 12:05 p.m. CST. WHEAT - Down 16 to 19 cents per bushel * Wheat traded lower early in the session, pressured by strong yield predictions out of Argentina during light holiday trade. * CBOT's most-active wheat is poised for a nearly 2% weekly gain, underpinned by continued global quality and supply concerns. * U.S. exporters sold 567,500 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Nov. 18, primarily to Japan and Nigeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, up 42% from the previous week and 70% from the prior 4-week average. * Export sales of wheat beat analyst expectations of 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Ukraine has exported almost 24.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18% from 21 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed, including 14.3 million tonnes of wheat. * Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at a record 20.3 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected yields as the reason for increasing its previous 19.8 million tonne estimate. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 16 cents lower at $8.20-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last fell 20 cents to $8.53-1/4, and MGEX December spring wheat was last unchanged at $10.36-3/4. CORN - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn slid in early trading, pressured by lower wheat and soybean movement. * The most-active corn contract is poised to gain 2.6% for the week. * U.S. exporters sold 1.429 million tonnes of corn during the week ended Nov. 18, according to the USDA, up 58% from the previous week and 40% from the prior 4-week average, primarily due to increases in sales to Mexico and Canada. * Export sales of corn came in just above analyst expectations of 750,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * French farmers harvested 97% of its corn crop area by Nov. 22, up from 91% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said. * December corn last traded 9 cents lower at $5.70-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 22 to 23 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell in early trade, pressured by outside oil markets, despite strong export sales. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract was poised to end the week near even. * U.S. exporters sold 1.565 million tonnes of soybeans during the week of Nov. 18, up 13% from the previous week and the prior 4-week average, according to the USDA, primarily due to increases in sales to China. * Export sales of soybeans were within analyst expectations of 900,000 to 1.8 million tonnes. * Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Friday and logged a weekly slump, dragged by weak crude and rival Dalian prices. * January soybeans last traded 22 cents lower at $12.44-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
GRAINS-New COVID variant scares markets, corn rebounds

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell Friday as news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa sent oil and equities markets lower, with moves exaggerated by low trade volume across the grain and oilseed commodities. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans lost 13-3/4 cents, at...
CBOT soy ends lower as new coronavirus variant spooks markets

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Friday, pressured by broad-based selling in commodities over concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 13-3/4 cents lower at $12.52-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract hit its lowest price since Nov. 15. * Total weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.57 million tonnes were within analysts' estimates. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 1.82 cent at 58.88 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $1.50 lower at $349.40 per ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CBOT wheat ends lower on broad selling, MGEX wheat rises

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed lower on Friday as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked commodities markets, traders said. * Losses pulled CBOT wheat down from a nine-year high reached on Wednesday in the most-active contract . * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $8.57-1/2. The contract hit its lowest price since Nov. 17. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 8 cents at $8.69 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended up 3-1/2 cents at $10.48-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX wheat rose and CBOT wheat trimmed losses amid ongoing concerns about tight global supplies of high-quality wheat, analysts said. * Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 567,500 tonnes topped analysts' expectations for the 2021-22 marketing year. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
#Winter Wheat#Western Canada#Reuters#K C Hard Red#K C March#Hrw#Mgex March Spring#Russian#Usda
EU wheat traders fume at French data snag

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Incomplete wheat export data from France, the European Union's biggest supplier, for the last four months because of a technical glitch has angered traders as they try to track supply and demand in the face of lower stocks and record prices. The technical problem at...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 1-7

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 1-7, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
The Forces of Supply and Demand

The primitive forces of capitalism rule markets like the laws of gravity. Buyers and sellers provoke a battle to find a happy medium agreement in every financial market. As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand.
Nutrient efficiency is on deck in agriculture

In 2019, Brandon Hunnicutt found a missing piece in the puzzle of nitrogen management. Hunnicutt farms with his father and brother on 2,400 acres of corn, soybeans, and popcorn located south of Grand Island, Nebraska. They have always had a goal to reduce nitrogen use and have tried the tools...
U.S. to sell 32 million bbls of mostly sour crude from 4 SPR sites

(Reuters) – The United States has launched an auction for 32 million barrels of crude from four strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The sale of SPR oil, which is mainly blended sour crude, is expected to...
UPDATE 2-Deere profit surge powered by farm equipment demand

(Compares with estimates, adds share movement, background) Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deere & Co surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a surge in crop and livestock prices encouraged farmers to splurge on tractors and combines. The results sent shares of the world's largest farm equipment maker 3%...
U.S. farm exports to set a record, but not as big as expected

China is buying less in U.S. crops and livestock than expected, particularly soybeans, and America’s ag exports are feeling the pinch. Sales are forecast at a record $175.5 billion this fiscal year, said the USDA on Tuesday, but just like the record set last year, the crest was not as high as it looked in the summer.
Argentina says farmers have sold 34.8 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 34.8 million tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans so far, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through Nov. 17. The rhythm of sales has been slower than that of the previous season. At this point last...
CBOT soybeans end lower on pre-Thanksgiving liquidation

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, pressured by profit-taking and fund liquidation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, traders said. * Markets will be closed on Thursday for the holiday, and Friday's trading session will be abbreviated, CME Group said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 6-1/2 cents lower at $12.66-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was up 0.62 cent at 60.70 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $5.20 lower at $350.90 per ton. * A firmer U.S. dollar weighed on grain markets in general as it makes dollar-denominated commodities costlier for those holding other currencies. * Signs of better export demand limited declines in soybeans after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday morning reported 330,000 tonnes in new sales to undisclosed buyers. The USDA also reported 30,000 tonnes of soybean oil sold to India. * The USDA will release its weekly export sales report early on Friday, delayed by a day due to the holiday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect net old-crop soybean sales last week at 900,000 to 1,800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Toby Chopra)
GRAINS-Markets retreat on pre-Thanksgiving liquidation, profit-taking

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday and corn and soybeans eased in a profit-taking and liquidation sell-off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A firmer U.S. dollar added pressure, but losses in corn and soy were tempered by signs of improved export demand.
