U.S. wheat futures touch 9-year peaks on strong demand, supply worries

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. Note: Markets were closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will close on Friday, Nov. 26, at 12:05 p.m. CST. WHEAT - Down 16 to 19 cents per bushel * Wheat traded lower early in the session, pressured by strong yield predictions out of Argentina during light holiday trade. * CBOT's most-active wheat is poised for a nearly 2% weekly gain, underpinned by continued global quality and supply concerns. * U.S. exporters sold 567,500 tonnes of wheat during the week ended Nov. 18, primarily to Japan and Nigeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, up 42% from the previous week and 70% from the prior 4-week average. * Export sales of wheat beat analyst expectations of 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Ukraine has exported almost 24.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18% from 21 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed, including 14.3 million tonnes of wheat. * Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at a record 20.3 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected yields as the reason for increasing its previous 19.8 million tonne estimate. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 16 cents lower at $8.20-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last fell 20 cents to $8.53-1/4, and MGEX December spring wheat was last unchanged at $10.36-3/4. CORN - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn slid in early trading, pressured by lower wheat and soybean movement. * The most-active corn contract is poised to gain 2.6% for the week. * U.S. exporters sold 1.429 million tonnes of corn during the week ended Nov. 18, according to the USDA, up 58% from the previous week and 40% from the prior 4-week average, primarily due to increases in sales to Mexico and Canada. * Export sales of corn came in just above analyst expectations of 750,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * French farmers harvested 97% of its corn crop area by Nov. 22, up from 91% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said. * December corn last traded 9 cents lower at $5.70-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 22 to 23 cents per bushel * Soybeans fell in early trade, pressured by outside oil markets, despite strong export sales. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract was poised to end the week near even. * U.S. exporters sold 1.565 million tonnes of soybeans during the week of Nov. 18, up 13% from the previous week and the prior 4-week average, according to the USDA, primarily due to increases in sales to China. * Export sales of soybeans were within analyst expectations of 900,000 to 1.8 million tonnes. * Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Friday and logged a weekly slump, dragged by weak crude and rival Dalian prices. * January soybeans last traded 22 cents lower at $12.44-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

