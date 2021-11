Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted spending time at a park with their adorable daughter Daisy, who played with children of some other parents visiting the area. Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom, 44, looked like doting parents during their latest outing! The singer and actor were photographed walking in a park with their sweet one-year-old daughter Daisy and held drinks in travel mugs while bundled up in casual outfits. At one point, the adorable tot, who wore a light pink fuzzy coat over a white top and pants, looked like she was having the time of her life as she happily played with some of the other children hanging out in the area, and her parents proudly looked on.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO