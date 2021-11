Ramsey Solutions acquired a Charlotte, N.C.-based fintech startup earlier this week according to a news release. The pre-seed financial services tech company, aPay Financial, was founded in May 2019 by former Bank of America executives Blake Wood and Owen Brady. The latter has served as vice president of data analysis for the last seven months of his nearly five years there and the former was a vice president and senior project manager for the last nine months of almost six years there. They designed the aPay mobile app to help students better manage and understand the structure of their student loans. The startup’s pre-seed funding round raised at least $65,000 prior to the buyout.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO