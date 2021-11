You don’t have to spend a small fortune on premium Swiss horology when you can pick up a stunning timepiece from Nove instead. Since their very beginnings, the boutique watchmaker has delivered unprecedented design and performance for the respective price range. Every release is underscored by a palpable sense of passion, which isn’t to mention the brand’s philosophical approach toward time itself. With their new Atlantean, the minimalist mastery continues in full stride and so too does the exceptional performance. One look at these watches and their adjoining specs and you’ll think there’s a zero missing from the price tag…but there’s not.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO