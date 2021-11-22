ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Pregame Walk & Talk: Kansas State at Texas

By Tim Fitzgerald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's upcoming game following Tuesday's pregame press conference:. In this week's pregame Walk & Talk, Fitz discusses the...

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photo Of This Sad Ohio State Fan Is Going Viral

It’s a bad day to be an Ohio State Buckeyes fan. The No. 2 Buckeyes controlled their destiny heading into Saturday’s rivalry clash against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines. A win and they’d cement their spot in the Big Ten Championship with eyes on the College Football Playoff. A loss was never under consideration.
OHIO STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama lands a big commitment as Iron Bowl looms

Happy Black Friday, everyone. Where has the football season gone? Here we are the day before the Iron Bowl again. Your previews:. Anderson is just one of the many talented future pros on an Alabama defense that ranks among the top 20 in yards per play versus FBS opponents (4.87), success rate in non-garbage time (37.7 percent), and predicted points added per play (0.117). Those may not be the elite numbers the Crimson Tide posted last decade, but, paired with a Heisman candidate at quarterback and a talented group of players around him, it’s good enough to beat Auburn on the road, set up a huge SEC Championship Game matchup with No. 1 Georgia, and keep Alabama’s College Football Playoff aspirations alive.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dallassun.com

Roschon Johnson's career performance lifts Texas past Kansas State

Roschon Johnson ran for a career-high 179 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and the Texas defense produced two fourth-down stands in the fourth quarter as the Longhorns stampeded past Kansas State 22-17 on Friday in the Big 12 Conference regular-season finale for both teams in Austin, Texas. Texas...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

The Big Ten Championship Game Is Officially Set

The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Projected CFP rankings after Michigan beat Ohio State

Michigan winning The Game over Ohio State has massive implications in the next College Football Playoff Rankings. For the first time in a decade, the Michigan football team has beaten arch-rival Ohio State on the gridiron. Not only will the Wolverines be playing in their first Big Ten Championship game...
MICHIGAN STATE
