When I log on to Zoom with Jennifer Arlt, a fashion collector based in Germany, she apologizes and explains she just needs to make a purchase before we get started with the interview. “While I was waiting for you, I was checking my resale app and I saw a very, very special item that I really quickly need to buy. Give me one second,” she says, tapping on her phone. “That’s the big issue when you’re a collector. You never know when these items show up and you don’t want to risk losing them.” The must-have in question? A Marc by Marc Jacobs blue pleated houndstooth skirt that Blair Waldorf wears in season 2, episode 8 of Gossip Girl, which aired on October 27, 2008.

