Devon has just released her new single “Pop” which is a track from her third full-length feature album, “Helium” released in October this year. Los Angeles-based indie pop artist Devon describes “Pop” as a sassy break-up song and it really is. This song references the end of a romantic relationship without any hint of regret or bitterness. It’s the kind of empowering melody you want to hear after a breakup. Especially if you’re hanging out with your friends who are supporting you throughout the process.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO