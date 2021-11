Joe Biden stood in front of an aging bridge in Woodstock, New Hampshire on Tuesday as some of the first winter snowflakes began to fall, and touted the $550 billion in new infrastructure spending he had just signed into law. But that bipartisan infrastructure law , which will fix bridges and roads and expand Internet access and train lines across the country, isn’t enough, he said. The American middle class has been “hollowed out,” according to Biden, and the time has come to “rebuild the backbone of this nation.”

