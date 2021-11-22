ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Opinion: LeBron James will get one-game ban for dustup, but Isaiah Stewart facing a stiffer punishment

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James tried to de-escalate tension, so...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
SB Nation

Rich Paul, Adele’s boyfriend and LeBron’s right hand man, explained

The world outside of sports is suddenly obsessed with agent Rich Paul after the Klutch Sports CEO went public with his relationship with singer Adele. It’s one of the more unlikely celebrity power couples we’ve ever seen. Almost everyone now knows Paul’s name, but few really understand what he does,...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers have bigger problems than Frank Vogel

Things weren’t looking great for Frank Vogel on Sunday. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, his Los Angeles Lakers were down 17 points to the 3-12 Detroit Pistons with LeBron James ejected from the game. There was no energy, no communication and no sign that things were going to get better.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s 1-word response to LeBron James’ playing status vs. Giannis, Bucks

LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
NBA
The Spun

Frank Vogel Has Unfortunate Update On Lakers Star Anthony Davis

It looks like Lakers star Anthony Davis won’t take the floor against the Pacers on Wednesday night. Per Los Angeles Lakers reporter Harrison Faigen, coach Frank Vogel says Davis is “likely out” with a fever. “Frank Vogel says LeBron will play. AD is most likely out,” Faigen tweeted. “His fever...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketballnews.com

LeBron James ejected after elbowing Isaiah Stewart

The following article first appeared on Basketball Network:. It’s never good when a bloody player is chasing someone on the floor. But it’s particularly stressful when it’s happening on the Detroit Pistons’ home court. The team with the Malice at the Palace in their DNA doesn't want a repeat of that situation, but it certainly was on everyone's mind after LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Stewart’s face and nearly caused a brawl.
NBA
hypebeast.com

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Suspended For Bloody Brawl

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are now each suspended following a bloody grapple during the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Detroit Pistons. Both players were aggressively nudging one another in the third quarter of the game during a free throw which caused James to elbow Stewart in the face and led to a bloody situation.
NBA
FOX Sports

Chris Broussard: 'LeBron James' one-game suspension is fine, but the league is too lenient on Isaiah Stewart' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The League has reached a decision on how it will deal with the on-court altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. LeBron will be suspended for 1 game after fouling Isaiah, and Isaiah will miss 2 games for escalating the situations. Chris Broussard tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks these repercussions are too lenient for Isaiah.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy