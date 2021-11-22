Opinion: LeBron James will get one-game ban for dustup, but Isaiah Stewart facing a stiffer punishment

During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday win over the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James asked to have two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse escorted out. Turns out the fans were taunting James in a malevolent way. The four-time MVP may be one of the world’s most popular athletes, but he...
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The world outside of sports is suddenly obsessed with agent Rich Paul after the Klutch Sports CEO went public with his relationship with singer Adele. It’s one of the more unlikely celebrity power couples we’ve ever seen. Almost everyone now knows Paul’s name, but few really understand what he does,...
If there's one thing FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is known for, it's his harsh criticisms against LeBron James. Over the past few years, Skip has called out LBJ for various reasons, some more ridiculous than others. But, on Thursday, Bayless actually gave LeBron some praise for how he handled...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is never one to shy away from political events. The four-time NBA champ recently weighed in on the Kyle Rittenouse trial as LeBron mocked the 18-year-old for fake crying as he took the witness stand on Wednesday. The Lakers star’s accusation quickly went viral...
The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind on Sunday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons when things got crazy. Just after a free throw, LeBron James threw an elbow at the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, and Stewart looked to retaliate. James was assessed a flagrant-2 foul, and was therefore rejected as a result...
Things weren’t looking great for Frank Vogel on Sunday. In the midst of a three-game losing streak, his Los Angeles Lakers were down 17 points to the 3-12 Detroit Pistons with LeBron James ejected from the game. There was no energy, no communication and no sign that things were going to get better.
Luke Walton's firing was almost inevitable. The Sacramento Kings have missed the playoffs 15 years in a row and is now on their 11th coach in that span. Monte McNair didn't hire Walton, but he oversaw many of Walton's failures both tactically and within his locker room. He was the obvious first NBA coach to be fired of the 2021-22 season.
LeBron James has been out of action for the Los Angeles Lakers for two weeks now and despite some fear that the four-time NBA champ could be sidelined for up to two months due to an abdominal strain, recent reports suggest that he’s closing in on a return. LA’s next game will be a marquee matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks, and it looks like there’s a small chance LeBron could actually suit up in that one.
It looks like Lakers star Anthony Davis won’t take the floor against the Pacers on Wednesday night. Per Los Angeles Lakers reporter Harrison Faigen, coach Frank Vogel says Davis is “likely out” with a fever. “Frank Vogel says LeBron will play. AD is most likely out,” Faigen tweeted. “His fever...
The following article first appeared on Basketball Network:. It’s never good when a bloody player is chasing someone on the floor. But it’s particularly stressful when it’s happening on the Detroit Pistons’ home court. The team with the Malice at the Palace in their DNA doesn't want a repeat of that situation, but it certainly was on everyone's mind after LeBron James elbowed Isaiah Stewart’s face and nearly caused a brawl.
Things got chippy between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons during their game on Sunday as while fighting for a rebound on a free throw, LeBron James punched Isaiah Stewart in the face. While James claimed that it was inadvertent, Stewart clearly didn’t feel that way as he immediately...
LeBron James was involved in a mid-game physical altercation with center Isaiah Stewart during the Los Angeles Lakers' recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Many speculated on what sort of punishment James and Stewart would receive for their roles in the mid-game scuffle. It seems as though both players will...
LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart are now each suspended following a bloody grapple during the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Detroit Pistons. Both players were aggressively nudging one another in the third quarter of the game during a free throw which caused James to elbow Stewart in the face and led to a bloody situation.
It was complete mayhem on Sunday night in Detroit. With the Lakers taking on the Pistons, a massive skirmish broke out after LeBron James caught Isaiah Stewart in the face during a free throw. Stewart's face was bloodied and he went after the entire team trying to get to James.
The League has reached a decision on how it will deal with the on-court altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. LeBron will be suspended for 1 game after fouling Isaiah, and Isaiah will miss 2 games for escalating the situations. Chris Broussard tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks these repercussions are too lenient for Isaiah.
INDIANAPOLIS -- LeBron James was napping in the city that never sleeps on Monday when the NBA announced that the Los Angeles Lakers star would be suspended for the first time in his 19-year career and have to miss Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. "Rob [Pelinka] called me....
