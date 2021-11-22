ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the One Thing JoJo Siwa Is Looking for in an Ideal Partner

 6 days ago

JoJo Siwa is opening up about everything she...

KEYT

JoJo Siwa ditches trademark ponytail and bow to debut glamorous red carpet look

With victory within her sights, “Dancing with the Stars” finalist JoJo Siwa has ditched her trademark hair bow to premiere a glamorous new look. The singer and social media personality wowed the red carpet on Sunday night at the American Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles, where she was presenting the prize for Favorite Pop Duo or Group — which went to BTS.
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

AMAs: Cardi B Invites JoJo Siwa Over for Christmas

If you want someone to say yes to something, ask in front of a giant crowd. Is it somewhat coercive? Yes. Does it get results? Again, yes. Cardi B leveraged her American Music Awards hosting gig to try and wrangle some JoJo Siwa time for her daughter. While on stage, Cardi said that Offset could not book Siwa for Kulture’s birthday. “She’s booked n’ busy,” she said. “So, JoJo, can you please some see my daughter at Christmas. I know you cost a lot of money. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.” Cardi B knows how to make the most of a celebrity moment. Who could forget the time she met Edward Cullen hisself, Robert Pattinson? Or the Twitter avi swapping with Penn Badgley?
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 finale spoilers for JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby

What will JoJo Siwa perform on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars 30 finale on Monday night? Will Cody Rigsby stand out? We’re getting set for a pretty fascinating finale, mostly because it’s almost impossible to figure out who is going to win right now. Let’s put it this way:...
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

JoJo Siwa rocks dress and heels for the 'first time' on AMAs red carpet

The 18-year-old pop star and influencer wore a black gown and stilettos as she walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. "I am in a dress and heels the first time in my life,” she told People. “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, 'Oh, what am I gonna wear,' because I have had this transition while being on 'Dancing with the Stars' where I've gone from dressing like I normally dress to looking more adult.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Extra

JoJo Siwa Reacts to Cardi B’s Plea to Meet Her Daughter Kulture!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson after the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars.”. On the season finale, JoJo and Jenna performed to Lady Gaga’s song “Born This Way.” Jenna shared, ‘I think it was just the perfect last song for us.”. Though they didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa's Off-the-Shoulder AMAs Dress Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Her Wear

Ahead of the Dancing With the Stars season finale on Monday, JoJo Siwa took a break from rehearsals to stop by the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Wearing a classic black off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled skirt — a departure from her usual signature bow and colorful outfits — the dancer revealed the occasion was her first glam moment ever, aside from her looks on DWTS.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

JoJo Siwa says Kylie Prew breakup happened ‘all of a sudden’

JoJo Siwa says her breakup with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew just sort of happened after less than a year of dating. “I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship. She was my best friend,” the 18-year-old told People on Friday. “And then we went to Disney together, and all of a sudden … it kind of all happened.”
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Style to Debut Her Most Grown-Up Look Ever at the American Music Awards

Look at you grow, JoJo! JoJo Siwa stepped out in her most glamorous look yet at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, saying goodbye to her signature ponytail and all the glitter for a sophisticated transformation. Rather than go for her usual pink ensemble, the 18-year-old influencer arrived at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles wearing chic off-the-should black gown, which had sheer panels running down the tulle skirt. JoJo finished off her chic look by braiding the front strands of her blonde hair and pulling it back. The 2021 AMAs was the first major event that the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star has attended since her split from Kylie Prew, her girlfriend of nine...
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Reacts to Losing Mirrorball Trophy

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson might not have taken home the Mirrorball Trophy during Monday's Dancing With the Stars finale, but the pair couldn't be more proud of how they performed in Season 30. Coming in second to NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach in a surprise upset, Siwa and Johnson earned two perfect scores during the finale, as well as the most combined points of any duo throughout the season.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Is Flawless In ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grand Final: Watch

JoJo Siwa might as well go by the name of “twinkle-toes,” following her do-it-all efforts throughout this season of Dancing With The Stars. On a night when the mirrorball trophy was decided, the teen celebrity was back to her glittering best Monday with two perfect performances, including a tango/cha cha fusion, which she nailed with her dance partner Jenna Johnson to Icona Pop’s “I Love It”.
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Glimmers in Blue Sequined Jumpsuit and Sheer Pumps for ‘The View’

Jojo Siwa makes a case for sequins with her latest look. The “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was spotted while leaving “The View” in New York City today while wearing an eye-catching outfit. The ensemble consisted of a blue sequined jumpsuit that featured two thick black straps and a heart-shaped neckline. The piece also had a black bow that tied around Siwa’s waist and added a nice touch of sophistication to the moment. She accessorized her attire with dainty silver necklaces. Shoe-wise, Siwa slipped on a pair of black sheer pointed-toe pumps that also incorporated a sparkly crisscross design along the toes. Siwa’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Ponytail To Let Her Hair Down In Daring Look At The AMAs

JoJo Siwa is all grown up! The YouTube star looked so glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting to BTS!. JoJo Siwa tried a new look out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards! The 18-year-old ditched her signature bow ponytail for the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Instead, she kept her blonde locks back into a chic half-pony, wearing most of her hair down and in curls going down the back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

DWTS' JoJo Siwa stuns in waist-cinching jumpsuit and sky-high heels

Dancing with the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa is keeping the glitz and glam she has become accustomed to since appearing on the show. The 18-year-old turned heads in a gorgeous, waist-cinching, blue sequinned jumpsuit for an appearance on The View on Tuesday. JoJo looked stunning in the sparkly number that featured black straps and a fabric black belt she tied into a bow.
CELEBRITIES

