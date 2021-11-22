The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

On Nov. 22, a representative for Tayshia Adams confirmed that the former Bachelorette and her fiancé Zac Clark had called off their engagement. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” the rep told People. The announcement comes after several unconfirmed reports that Adams and Clark were taking a break, and suffice to say, Bachelorette fans on Twitter had some feelings. In fact, I think the last time Bachelor Nation collectively cried this much was during Clark’s heartfelt, on-screen proposal in December 2020.
