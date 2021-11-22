ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s relationship has...

Elite Daily

These Tweets About Tayshia & Zac's Breakup Actually Gut Me

On Nov. 22, a representative for Tayshia Adams confirmed that the former Bachelorette and her fiancé Zac Clark had called off their engagement. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” the rep told People. The announcement comes after several unconfirmed reports that Adams and Clark were taking a break, and suffice to say, Bachelorette fans on Twitter had some feelings. In fact, I think the last time Bachelor Nation collectively cried this much was during Clark’s heartfelt, on-screen proposal in December 2020.
TVShowsAce

Bennett Jordan Details Angrily Contacting Tayshia Adams Following Elimination

Fans saw The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams send home Bennett Jordan during his time on her season. He went home after Noah Erb and him couldn’t get along. Basically, Tayshia chose Noah over Bennett. This did not sit well with Bennett. Actually, he even went back to see her once again to ask for another chance. However, he still ended up being sent home, again. Now, Bennett is sharing more details about reaching out to her after that horrible elimination. Plus, he’s sharing if she ever responded.
Tayshia Adams
Cosmopolitan

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark End Their Engagement After More Than a Year Together

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have officially ended their engagement, y’all. For all those who shipped them, ’tis a sad day indeed. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” one of Tayshia's reps confirmed to People. The news comes just a few days after Life & Style reported that Tayshia and Zac were “on a break.”
Elite Daily

Tayshia & Zac Broke Up, So Love Is Actually Dead Now, Bye

Get your box of tissues ready: It’s officially over for Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark. Adams’ rep confirmed the breakup on Nov. 22, telling multiple outlets, “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.” And no, I’m not OK, but I can’t say I’m fully surprised, either. The...
ABC Action News

ABC's The Bachelorette goes on the Road

“The Bachelorette” is hitting the road! For the first time in almost two years, our leading lady and her men will leave their resort and this time they’ll head somewhere particularly special to Michelle—her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Being close to home has its perks and so this week, one lucky guy will get to pull back the curtain on the places and things that made her who she is today, while another will get to meet some of the people who did. The remaining men will attempt to score major points when they take on real Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery.
