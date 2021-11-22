ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United’s Araujo finishes 4th in MLS award

By Doug Roberson
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo finished fourth in MLS Newcomer of the Year voting announced by the league on Monday. LAFC’s Cristian Arango finished first, followed by Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld and San Jose’s Eduardo Lopez. Araujo...

brotherlygame.com

Glesnes rocket vs Atlanta United a finalist for MLS Goal of the Year

The Jakob Glesnes rocket that earned the Philadelphia Union a point in stoppage time and hit the crossbar not once, not twice, but three times is one of 16 finalists for Major League Soccer Goal of the Year. In case you don’t remember his goal from another area code to...
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United’s Rob Valentino Signs Multiyear Contract as Assistant Coach

ATLANTA— Atlanta United today announced Rob Valentino has signed with the club through the 2024 season as Assistant Coach. Valentino originally joined the club in 2018 and served as interim head coach this season prior to Gonzalo Pineda’s appointment. Valentino rounds out Pineda’s staff for next season alongside Diego de la Torre (assistant), Liam Curran (goalkeeping) and Erik Marquis (video), as well as support staff Ryan Alexander (Director of Sports Science), Jack Kimber (fitness) and Ricardo Oliveira (fitness).
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United Academy: NCAA Tournament Preview

Today, the first division of American soccer (NCAA) released the official bracket for the 2021 national championship tournament. Of the 48 teams selected for the tournament, 12 teams feature at least one Atlanta United Academy graduate while several others include players that were formerly part of the academy at a younger age. This field of teams was officially selected from the 23 conference champions who received automatic qualifications and an additional 25 teams that received invitations after strong seasons. The top 16 teams receive first-round byes.
YES Network

NYCFC set to battle Atlanta United in Round One of Audi MLS Playoffs

New York City FC begin their postseason run with a Round One visit from Atlanta United. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. One of the important conclusions of Decision Day for NYCFC was securing a home fixture in Round One of the Playoffs. The team’s record...
MLS
lagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo and forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named 2021 MLS year-end awards finalists

LOS ANGELES (Monday, Nov. 15, 2021) – LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo was named a finalist for the AT&T MLS Young Player of the Year and the MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year, while forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was named a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year as Major League Soccer announced the finalists for the 2021 MLS Year-End Awards.
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With a coach they trust, Atlanta United embarks on another postseason

Atlanta United’s Mexican-born manager Gonzalo Pineda has the most surprising kind of challenge: Making himself clear to the team’s sizable and vital Spanish-speaking core. During training, there’s a U.N. general session going on in his head. Much of what he learned about how to coach came from his days as a player and assistant with the Seattle Sounders and their head man Brian Schmetzer. So, as he says, “When I’m coaching, I’m thinking in English.”
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two important players resume training with Atlanta United

Two important players resumed training with Atlanta United as it prepares for Sunday’s MLS playoff game at NYCFC. Marcelino Moreno, a versatile midfielder, and Santiago Sosa, a defensive midfielder, trained with the team Wednesday. “They look great,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “It’s great to have them back in the training...
MLS
atlutd.com

Tools to the Match: How Atlanta United advances in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs have arrived and Atlanta United heads up north to take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The 5-Stripes closed out the regular season on a six-match unbeaten streak and enter the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. NYCFC earned the No. 4 seed after securing a point on Decision Day against Philadelphia. The two sides have met once before in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Back in 2018, Atlanta advanced past NYCFC 4-1 on aggregate, winning both matchups. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot against FC Cincinnati.
MLS
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

MLS expansion draft set, Atlanta United may have concerns

The MLS expansion draft for Charlotte FC is scheduled to be held Dec. 14. Charlotte will be allowed to select as many as five players. Each team, including Atlanta United, will protect 12 players from its Senior, Supplemental and Reserve rosters. Any team that has a player claimed will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money. Each team can lose no more than one player.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

NYCFC vs Atlanta United: Match Preview

After a one-season hiatus, Atlanta United is back in the playoffs. The Five Stripes have gone through five coaches since its last post-season appearance, but Gonzalo Pineda has been the man to guide Atlanta over the red-line. The good guys won’t have it easy in Round One, however, with a visit to the abnormally tight confines of Yankee Stadium on the cards. The opponent is an infamous as well, as New York City snatched a 1-1 draw from Atlanta’s grasp with a 90th minute equalizer back on October 20th. Had Gudmundur Thórarinsson not nestled that free kick pefectly into the upper corner, New York’s losing run would have stretched to four and Atlanta would be hosting Sunday’s affair.
MLS
Newsday

3 things to watch in NYCFC's playoff opener vs. Atlanta United

New York City FC returns to the MLS Cup playoffs for the sixth straight season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, continuing the club's quest for its first trophy with an opening round matchup against Atlanta United. Here are three things to keep an eye on when NYCFC takes the pitch at Yankee Stadium:
MLS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Evenly matched NYCFC, Atlanta United open MLS Cup pursuit

NYCFC (14-11-9, 51 points) gutted out a 1-1 home draw against the Philadelphia Union on the final day of the season despite going down a man early. Valentin Castellanos scored eight minutes after halftime to bring his MLS Golden Boot-winning total to 19, and NYCFC preserved the point that sealed the No. 4 seed.
MLS
New York Post

Second-half flurry lifts NYCFC over Atlanta United in MLS playoffs

Major League Soccer Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos scored his first MLS Cup Playoff goal in the 49th minute to lead NYCFC to a 2-0 home victory in Sunday’s first-round clash against Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium. Defender Alex Callens added his second goal of 2021 in all competitions in...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United, MLS announce 2022 home openers

Major League Soccer released 2022 season home openers for each team in the league on Monday. Atlanta United’s next competitive match will be at home against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 27, 2022. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Atlanta United will then travel to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to...
MLS
abc7ny.com

NYCFC best Atlanta United in MLS playoffs to set up conference semifinal date at New England

Major League Soccer Golden Boot winner Valentin Castellanos scored his first MLS Cup playoff goal in the 49th minute to lead New York City FC to a 2-0 home victory in Sunday's Round 1 clash against Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium. Defender Alexander Callens added his second goal of 2021 in all competitions in the 53rd minute for NYCFC, who advances in the postseason for just the second time in the club's seven-year club history.
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United crashes out of MLS Cup Playoffs after 2-0 loss to NYCFC

Atlanta United’s 2021 postseason is over. NYCFC knocked the Five Stripes out of the first round of the playoffs on Sunday to advance and take on Supporters Shield winner New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Meanwhile, Atlanta United is going home. This match was about as demoralizing as...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2021 ins and outs: Goalkeepers & Defenders

It’s Atlanta United offseason time once again. The inevitable roster transition is only a matter of days from beginning. A topsy-turvy 2021 season has everyone wondering what personnel changes are coming to get the Five Stripes closer to the top of MLS. Let’s use some deductive reasoning and gut feelings to put a percentage on the chances that your favorite (or least favorite) player will leave and break your heart. In this three-part series, we’ll go through the entire roster and guess how likely it is a player will leave before the start of next season. It’s important to note that contract info is not readily available in most cases and we’ll be guessing at a lot of the statuses of players heading into the winter.
MLS
