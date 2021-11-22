Atlanta United’s Araujo finishes 4th in MLS award

After a one-season hiatus, Atlanta United is back in the playoffs. The Five Stripes have gone through five coaches since its last post-season appearance, but Gonzalo Pineda has been the man to guide Atlanta over the red-line. The good guys won’t have it easy in Round One, however, with a visit to the abnormally tight confines of Yankee Stadium on the cards. The opponent is an infamous as well, as New York City snatched a 1-1 draw from Atlanta’s grasp with a 90th minute equalizer back on October 20th. Had Gudmundur Thórarinsson not nestled that free kick pefectly into the upper corner, New York’s losing run would have stretched to four and Atlanta would be hosting Sunday’s affair.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO