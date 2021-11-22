ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves acquire pitcher Jay Jackson from Giants

By AJC Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
The Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations and a player to named later or...

