MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A beloved holiday tradition made a comeback on Friday. Madison‘s annual Christmas parade marched along Main Street once again after being canceled last year because of the pandemic, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. With their eyes wide and their smiles large, hundreds of kids watched in awe as St. Nick showed up for the parade. “Fun! It was cool because it was the real Santa,” Sofia Temarsico said. “I said, ‘Hello, Santa, I love you!'” another kid said. Among the people in the crowd was an excited Thomas Piccolo. “He was big. He was red. He was fat. He was jolly. He had...

MADISON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO