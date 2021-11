SPOKANE, Wash.– Thanksgiving has come and gone and that means it’s time for holiday shopping. One of the biggest is Cyber Monday, a day where you can snag some great online deals from the comfort of your couch. Online shopping can be risky, especially when scammers know more people will be browsing the web for things to buy at a better price. That’s why the Better Business Bureau has tips to help you shop safely online.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO