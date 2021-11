The Vancouver Canucks might officially be in crisis mode. The team made their way to Vegas on Saturday night, hoping to turn their three-game road trip around after a humiliating 7-1 loss at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. The Canucks hadn’t necessarily been playing poorly in their first 13 games of the season, with their 5-on-5 play slowly improving each night, while also showing that they had the ability to claw back from behind to make each contest interesting, but the alarm bells definitely started to ring after their trip to Denver.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO