Paul Dacre: old bruiser returns as Mail publisher faces new challenges

By Mark Sweney
 5 days ago
Paul Dacre Photograph: Ben Cawthra/REX/Shutterstock

Paul Dacre ’s shock reappointment to the publisher of the Daily Mail marks the return of one of Britain’s most notorious figures to one of the country’s most powerful media groups. It is also the end move in a corporate Game of Thrones designed to map the digital and print future of the company’s titles.

Dacre, 73, seemingly running short on career moves after pulling out of the running to be chair of media regulator Ofcom, is back “advising” Lord Rothermere and the editors of Daily Mail & General Trust’s portfolio of titles.

While Dacre’s new role as editor-in-chief of DMG Media – the parent of titles including the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, MailOnline, Metro and the i – does not officially involve editing responsibilities, he nevertheless will wield significant power as DMGT looks to a future as a private company.

His appointment comes days after the abrupt ousting of Geordie Greig , who had replaced Dacre as editor of the Mail in 2018, and reunites Dacre with two longstanding editorial allies.

Mail on Sunday editor Ted Verity, who was handed additional responsibility for the Daily Mail following Greig’s departure, spent years serving Dacre as deputy editor. He also enjoys strong relations with Martin Clarke, the powerful and at times volcanic editor of MailOnline.

The appointment of Dacre and removal of Greig – which was preceded by the surprise decision to promote the American, and Clarke ally, Richard Caccappolo, to chief executive of DMGT’s media operation – has set the tone and strategic direction of the business.

While Dacre may look for editorial payback, the bigger picture for the reformed editorial triumvirate is to chart a course for the long-term sustainability and profitability of DMGT’s media portfolio.

Lord Rothermere’s move to end 90 years as a listed company will create a business dependent on its media brands for about three-quarters of total revenues . While the print edition of the Daily Mail retains its political influence, and has supplanted Rupert Murdoch’s Sun as the biggest-selling newspaper in the UK, the direction of travel is digital. Digital advertising now accounts for 67% of total advertising across the combined Mail businesses, and almost a third across the entire media portfolio.

With skyrocketing newsprint and energy costs, the company has warned of job cuts at its 2,400-strong publishing operation. The return of Dacre comes as DMGT seeks to put the separate Mail brands on the same path editorially and commercially.

The Guardian

Paul Dacre pulls out of running to be next Ofcom chair

Paul Dacre has pulled out of the running to be the next chair of the media regulator, Ofcom, after concerns were raised about the transparency of the recruitment process. After failing in his first attempt when an interview panel decided the former editor of the Daily Mail did not fulfil the required criteria, ministers then cleared the way for him to be given another shot.
The Independent

Paul Dacre returns to Dail Mail as editor-in-chief less than three weeks after leaving

Paul Dacre is making a return to the Daily Mail’s parent company as editor-in-chief following his withdrawal from the race to become Ofcom chairman last week.After leaving the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) earlier this month after 42 years, including 26 as editor of the Daily Mail, it was reported that he was Mr Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial Ofcom interviews.Lord Rothermere, chairman of DMGT, said on Monday that Mr Dacre had now been appointed editor-in-chief of DMG Media, the trust’s media arm.In an email to staff, Lord Rothermere wrote: “I am delighted to announce that Paul Dacre,...
Reuters

Dacre takes on new role as DMG Media editor-in-chief

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Paul Dacre, the veteran former editor of the Daily Mail, has been appointed editor-in-chief of the group's DMG Media business, extending his long association with the British newspaper publisher. "I am delighted to appoint Paul Dacre, who has a huge and distinguished history with this company,"...
newschain

Ex-Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre quits race for Ofcom chair

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has withdrawn from the running to become the next chairman of media watchdog Ofcom. In a letter to The Times, the 73-year-old said he had decided not to re-apply for the role despite the Government’s decision to rerun the appointment process. Mr Dacre said...
Telegraph

Paul Dacre attacks civil service 'Blob' as he pulls out of Ofcom chairman race

The former Daily Mail editor, Paul Dacre, has pulled out of the running to become chairman of Ofcom, complaining that without liberal or left-wing associations he would “have more chance of winning the lottery than getting the job”. The 73-year-old launched a stinging attack on “the Blob” of senior civil...
Telegraph

Daily Mail publisher plans job cuts as costs soar

The publisher of the Daily Mail is preparing to cut jobs to counter "substantial increases" in print, distribution and energy costs that have hit profits. DMGT said it would review staff numbers in response to the rises and the highest print costs for a quarter of a century. “Newsprint is...
ShareCast

Daily Mail publisher under pressure to up bid for DGMT

Daily Mail and General Trust (Assd Rothermere Offer) The publisher of the Daily Mail has come under pressure to increased its £850m bid to take the company private as investors called the offer “opportunistic”. Majedie Asset Management, which has a 4.6% stake in Daily Mail & General Trust (DGMT) said...
Telegraph

Lord Rothermere urged to up his 'opportunistic' bid for Daily Mail publisher

Lord Rothermere has come under further pressure to up his £850m offer for the publisher of the Daily Mail after investors branded it an “opportunistic” bid at an unfair price. Shareholders claim the offer forces them to take the difficult decision of accepting a cheap price, or risk being caught...
The Guardian

Letters: Boris Johnson was never a real Conservative

What sprang out at me from Andrew Rawnsley’s accounts of all the various factions of the Tory party crying out their frustrations was that Boris Johnson is not what they thought he was (“Boris Johnson has united every Tory faction – in anger at him”, Comment). The centre doesn’t think he’s liberal enough, the ERG and its Thatcherite fellow travellers don’t think he’s sufficiently devoted to the memory of the Iron Lady and the red wall MPs suspect that he’s not serious about levelling up.
