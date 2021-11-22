Charles Payne: What makes a corporation a good citizen?

Households that welcomed a new family member in 2021 may be eligible for an additional stimulus payment the following year. In the aftermath of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the government is still striving to offer assistance to a chosen set of Americans. There might be another stimulus check that awaits...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is urging the Biden administration to adopt a sensible regulatory framework for crypto. In a new interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Clinton says that the information age requires new rules to meet the needs of the era. “Our current laws, our framework, is just...
Moderna on Friday unveiled its strategy for addressing the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 known as Omicron, joining competitors Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, who detailed plans of their own the same day. The new Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa, and the World Health Organization has deemed it a...
Republican politicians are criticizing the Biden administration's decision to increase royalty rates for oil and gas leases on federal land. The Department of the Interior on Friday issued the long-awaited report, order by President Biden when he first took office when he paused leases to oil and gas contracts on federal lands citing concerns about climate change.
Is there a relationship between Covid and politics? Sure seems so. By the end of October, 25 out of every 100,000 residents of counties Donald Trump won by wide margins had died from Covid. That was more than three times higher than the Covid death rate in heavily Biden counties, of 7.8 per 100,000.
The IRS's next wave of stimulus checks, which will be sent three weeks from tomorrow, will be different from the previous six tranches of payments. In 2021, this will be the final round of Child Tax Credit stimulus checks. Since July, the federal government has been sending them out every...
President Biden has endorsed a minimum tax on income that well-off corporations report to investors in order to help fund his sweeping Build Back Better plan. The proposed minimum tax on book income would impose a 15% minimum on corporations based on profits they publicly report on their financial statements to shareholders. The levy would only apply to companies that reported more than $1 billion in income for three straight years.
Opinion by Reuven Avi-Yonah for CNN Business Perspectives. Corporate America has perfected the art of dodging the taxes that everyone else pays. From 2018 to 2020, 39 of the largest companies in America paid zero dollars in federal income taxes, despite reporting a combined $122 billion in profits, according to analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. And 73 others paid less than half of the US nominal 21% corporate tax rate.
Investment-grade corporate bonds aren’t doing much to foster confidence among investors this year. For example, the widely followed Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index is off 5.18% year-to-date, adding another layer of frustration to the 2021 fixed income market. However, 2022 could bring better things with investment-grade corporates, particularly...
Good evening folks. Let me shout out 'happy Thanksgiving' right at the top. It's a great American holiday. We will discuss later in the show why we must not let the 'woke' progressives demean or destroy both the holiday and the meaning of this great holiday. So much of it should be about gratitude and abundance. For we have been endowed by our Creator with the greatest country in the history of history.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is walking back remarks he recently made about the Chinese Communist Party. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year - so is JPMorgan," Dimon said during an interview at Boston College on Tuesday. "I’d make a bet that we last longer."
Employees in 2021 expect different things from their leaders than employees of 2011 or employees of 2001, for that matter. Workers want to know that their leaders are being transparent, are working for diversity, equity and inclusion and that they value mental health, according to data analytics and consultancy firms. Over the next decade, these priorities are likely to shift and compel corporate leadership to find new ways to keep their workers happy.
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., blasted President Biden's policy move that aims to fix U.S. gas prices on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, claiming it's only a "temporary Band-Aid" to release three days' worth of oil. REP. GREG STEUBE: One of the most basic pieces of information that you think the energy...
U.S. consumer sentiment has hit a low for the decade fueled by concerns over rising inflation, according to the latest numbers. The University of Michigan released its November consumer survey data on Wednesday, indicating that one in four respondents "cited inflationary erosions of their living standards" this month. The index is currently at 67.4%, down from 71.7% in October.
Activision Blizzard has announced it is forming a "workplace responsibility committee" to oversee the progress of recently announced policies, procedures and commitments to improve its workplace culture and eliminate all forms of harassment and discrimination at the company. The Workplace Responsibility Committee will be chaired by independent director Dawn Ostroff,...
Food prices have risen dramatically over the course of the pandemic, especially over the last several months. You’ve probably felt it at the grocery store check-out and may be dreading your final Thanksgiving shopping trip. What you might not know is that turkey prices in particular have skyrocketed since mid-October,...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some requirements have been dropped for Canadian visiting the U.S. for short trips. The Government of Canada is dropping COVID-19 testing requirements for Canadians returning from travel from the United States for short visits. This decision was announced following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit the Washington D.C. where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other top lawmakers.
