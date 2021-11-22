ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard, Texas ISD Employees to Get $1,000 Stipend in Time for Christmas

By Buddy Logan
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I think that we all can agree that teachers and school employees are among the most underpaid college-educated professionals in the U.S., especially for the job they are tasked with. Some great news for employees at Bullard Independent School District, just in time for Christmas. According to a report...

mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 93.1

Angry Tyler, TX Woman Shames Driver Wrongly Parked in Handicapped Spot

We see it more often than we should: Some East Texas drivers continue to park in spots specifically set aside for disabled persons in need of closer parking. And although most of the time, many of us either don't have the time or inclination to confront the drivers inappropriately parked in these handicapped parking spots, for one Tyler, Texas woman, it was a point she wanted to make.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Active Canine Seeking Active Family In East Texas

It reads like a romance ad, as it should! Adopting a dog is a lifelong commitment not only for you but to them too. Babes is currently looking for her new lifelong family. Babes is an active, high-energy dog that is patiently waiting to be adopted from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. She is looking for a family that enjoys the outdoors, loves to play, and have a good time. She has a big heart with lots of love to give to an active family with children. She'll stay in shape because she loves to go on walks and loves to stick her head out of the window when going on a car ride. Babes is about forty pounds and she has been spayed, and is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Babes will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash, and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Longstanding Tyler, Texas Athletic Club Shutting It’s Doors For Good

A once-popular Tyler athletic club will be permanently closing its doors at the end of the year. After more than three and a half decades of business, Woodcreek Athletic Club in Tyler announced on their Facebook page Tuesday (November 23rd) that they would be closing at the end of 2021. The statement reads in part that they 'will be ceasing operation as a fitness facility on December 31, 2021'.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Bullard, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
State
Montana State
Local
Texas Education
Mix 93.1

Knowing The Day Of Week Can Save East Texans Money

As you set out to do your holiday shopping and find that perfect gift before it's no longer available thanks to the ongoing global supply chain issue, knowing what day of the week it is this time of the year could mean saving you some money. I once was that...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

WARNING: This is The Worst Way To Deep Fry A Turkey This Year in Tyler, Texas

We are coming upon one of the greatest and most delicious holidays of the year, Thanksgiving. There will be plenty of turkey and mashed potatoes and green bean casserole and apple pie to send us into a food coma. One thing we see every year, however, is a news story about someone getting severely injured, or even killed, trying to fry a turkey for that Thanksgiving meal. Let's learn what not to do to stay safe this Thanksgiving.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Mix 93.1

‘My Flag is Up!’ Are Carriers Ignoring Your Outgoing Mail in Tyler, TX?

Some Tyler, Texas residents recently shared their personal issues with certain mail carriers ignoring their outgoing mail--even when their "flag was up" on the mailbox. I haven't personally experienced this. Then again, I rarely send outgoing mail in my mailbox. I usually either handle all my business-related matters online or I drop off letters and other personal correspondence at the post office or drop them in a blue box somewhere around town.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Learn How to Tell Trader Joe’s You Want Them in Longview, Texas

There has been a lot of conversation lately about big box stores that East Texans want to come to the area. H-E-B seems to be the biggest request from everyone. I've never been to an H-E-B but if they're all like this one in Austin, bring it. Another big request from East Texans is for a Trader Joe's. One Longview resident is trying to rally her fellow residents into getting a store in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Crazy Holiday Traffic in Tyler, TX Right Now–Be Extra Careful

Despite the fact that this time of year is meant to be one of "goodwill toward men (and women), often when you're driving it can feel quite the opposite. There are more people on our East Texas roads out and about. This can lead to more near-accidents and a tendency toward road rage. And just now my colleague shared a photo with me of a fiery fatal car crash in Tyler. Heartbreaking.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Christmas#Isd#Texas Isd Employees#Time#The Jacksonville Progress#A Real Dutton Ranch Cabin
Mix 93.1

East Texas Can Avoid A ‘Brown Friday’ Thanks To These Tips

Don't let your 'Black Friday' turn into a 'Brown Friday'. With Thanksgiving less than a week away at this point, we're pretty sure we know who all is going to be in town and have planned out the menu and know who's bringing what to the Thanksgiving table for lunch or dinner. We also know who's going to be staying where and with who while in town.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Mix 93.1

That Amazing Milkshake Place in Longview, Texas Closed for Good

It was just a few weeks ago I told you about the amazing milkshakes that were available in East Texas as Three Bees Milkshakes was moving their location from Gilmer to Longview. Unfortunately, things didn't go as easy as planned and according to a Facebook post made by their owner Three Bees Milkshakes is no more.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Online Petition To Ban Travis Scott From Performing In Texas Gaining Popularity

The investigation continues into the tragic events that unfolded at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Friday, November 5th. What started out as a night of entertainment for thousands of Travis Scott fans, quickly turned into a horrific chaotic life-threatening scene at Houston's NRG Park during a two-day music festival being headlined by Travis Scott. Shortly after Scott took the main stage a little after 9 p.m., the crowd of more than 50,000 began surging towards the stage.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy