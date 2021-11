A Grammy is a lifelong dream for many. For one many from Central New York, could this be the moment he finally takes home the big one?. It is hard to believe that someone who is genuinely among peers considered to be the best doesn't already have a grammy. For Joe Bonamassa, sadly in his two prior times being nominated, he ultimately did not win. On the guitar, Bonamassa is at a fairly young age a legend. This could be his time to finally get a major award in music.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO