Fact-checking if a post to your profile will not stop Facebook from collecting and sharing your data

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report claims Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are still collecting and harvesting your kids’ data — from what they like, to what they search — to target them with ads. Fairplay, Reset Australia and Global Action Plan released the report. They say it...
Waking up to a ton of warm birthday wishes from your Facebook friends can be a great feeling. But that's only when the day is actually your birthday. Getting birthday wishes on a day that's not your birthday is something everybody with a wrong birthdate on their Facebook profile has experienced–or should expect to experience soon.
If you know that your ex is still Facebook stalking you, it’s the perfect tool to use to get them back. To make this work for you, it’s important to make sure that you don’t delete them as your friend. Then, you can work your magic to make social media work for you. All it takes is a few key things and some careful thought to use Facebook to get your man back.
Meta, Facebook's parent company, is a vast conglomerate—and they're showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The company has even acquired multiple businesses and branched out to other services to take the lead in social media technology. But what if, for some crazy reason, Facebook ceases to exist?...
A post shared on Facebook claims the U.K. government “discontinued” Fox News’ broadcasting license and “threw them out.”. Fox News chose to surrender its U.K. broadcasting license in 2017, according to respective statements from the Office of Communications and Fox News. Check Your Fact previously debunked the claim that Fox News isn’t available in Canada.
HOUSTON — A post going around Facebook is causing quite a stir. It claims that Facebook, under its new company name Meta, can share the content on your page. It says you can stop them from doing that by copying and pasting a certain message on your profile page. Several people asked the Verify team to find out if that is true.
Viral Facebook post says: Facebook/Meta rule allows the company to use people’s photos without their permission, and posting a notice on your page will stop it from doing so. PolitiFact's ruling: Pants on Fire. Here's why: After Facebook announced that it changed its name to "Meta," a refurbished rumor surfaced...
Well, Facebook is right now the most used social networking site. The site allows you to exchange text messages, post status, share videos, etc. Also, it has a messenger app that allows message exchange. Sometimes, we log into our Facebook account from our friend’s PC/laptop, and later we think about...
If your iPhone won’t stop dropping calls, it can be difficult to troubleshoot. After all, you can’t just switch to Cingular Wireless anymore, and without the support of the network with the fewest dropped calls, what are you supposed to do? If your issue is tied to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, however, there is a new fix that can help.
Data is by now so ubiquitous in marketing that it can be tempting to overestimate its importance in our decision-making – the evidence shows that we still mainly rely on gut feel for big decisions. For our Deep Dive on Data, Tim Banks of The Drum Network member Reading Room delves into how to replace gut feel with a data-first culture.
Search engine giant Google has offered new proposals on the way it uses customer data following an intervention by the competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has laid out a series of commitments from Google over its Privacy Sandbox plans that risked squeezing competition by removing third-party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser.Investigators raised concerns that plans by Google to hide data – in the name of privacy – would impede competition in digital advertising markets.We have worked with the Information Commissioner's Office, the CMA's international counterparts and parties across this sector throughout this process...
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri is expected to testify before Congress for the first time ever on the week of Dec. 6 — after a series of damning allegations were leveled against the company by whistleblowers in recent months. Mosseri’s appearance will come more than two months after an executive at...
Cybercriminal groups are launching new scams designed to capitalize on shopping fever ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season, researchers have warned. In a blog post, researchers from security firm Avanan described one such campaign, first launched last month, in which fraudsters spoofed Amazon order notification emails. The objective...
When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
Walmart shoppers said they temporarily could not put items into their cart during Black Friday. Many big box retailers received fewer crowds during Black Friday compared to past years. Walmart was not immediately available for comment. Shoppers reported having issues buying products on Walmart.com during the company's Black Friday sales...
PhoneSpy, a malware that spies on Android users was recently found in 23 apps. None of these. are available on Google Pay as of now. This malware has predominantly been active in UK and Korea. What is. PhoneSpy. capable of. This malware is capable of stealing crucial data such as...
Comments / 0