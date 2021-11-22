ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers crack top three

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey dunks the ball after a fast break against Indiana State. Ivey led the Boilermakers with 27 points and shared the lead in assists at four with sophomore center Zach Edey. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

The Purdue men's basketball team is third in the nation.

The Boilermakers (5-0) jumped three spots in the Week 2 AP Top 25 poll after taking down then-No. 18 North Carolina and then-No. 5 Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Connecticut over the weekend.

The victories knocked the Tar Heels out of the poll and the Wildcats to No. 7.

It's the highest Purdue has risen in the poll since the 2017-18 season, when the Boilermakers sat at No. 3 for four weeks between Jan. 15 and Feb. 5. The program hasn't been ranked higher than No. 3 since the 1987 season when it sat in the No. 2 spot for five weeks straight. The team has never been ranked No. 1.

Purdue is now the top-ranked Big Ten program in the country and the only one in the top 10 after then-No. 4 Michigan lost games to then-unranked Seton Hall and then-unranked Arizona. Both teams entered the poll after their victories.

There are three Big Ten teams remaining in the top 25: Purdue, No. 14 Illinois and No. 20 Michigan. Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa are receiving votes.

Purdue retakes the court Friday afternoon against Omaha in Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and stream on BTN+.

