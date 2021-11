Last month, I broke down the performance of every Texas A&M position group which included a longer look at the quarterback spot relative to those done for other positions. Today, I'm going to try to do a more all encompassing examination of the passing game as a whole which comes on the heels of the Aggies 29-19 loss to Ole Miss last weekend and the two interceptions thrown by quarterback Zach Calzada.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO