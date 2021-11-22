ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buoyed by backups, Cardinals feeling good with 9-2 record

 5 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals just won two of the...

WANE 15

Cougars celebrate Senior Day, but fall to No. 9 Concordia Cardinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (3-6; 1-5 MSFA) played host to the No. 9 Concordia University Cardinals (8-1; 6-1 MSFA) but couldn’t overcome the formidable Cardinals falling 37-7. Before the game, the Cougars celebrated Senior Day to honor those who’s efforts have contributed positively to the […]
Janesville Gazette

The Latest: Cardinals win again, own NFL's best record

The Latest from Week 11 of the NFL (all times EST):. The Arizona Cardinals now have sole possession of the league’s best record. Colt McCoy stepped in for the injured Kyler Murray and threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals won 23-13 at Seattle. Arizona’s victory improved the NFC West-leading Cardinals’ record to 9-2.
The Real McCoy, Cardinals Backup QB Gets the Victory at Seattle

Colt McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards and two scores in leading the Arizona Cardinals to their 9th victory of the season, 23-13 at Seattle. With the win, the Cardinals move to a 6-0 on the road this season and 9-2 overall. With Kyler, Murray is not...
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks drop to 3-7 after loss to Cardinals and backup QB Colt McCoy

SEATTLE — Sunday’s 23-13 loss to Arizona was a game that left Seahawks coach Pete Carroll so out of answers that after eight minutes of talking during his regularly scheduled postgame news conference, he turned, said “I’m done” and walked away from the podium at Lumen Field. It was the...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Enter Bye Week with NFL's Best Record

The Arizona Cardinals enter their bye week with the best record in the NFL as the only nine-win team. Arizona defeated the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on the road Sunday to improve to 9-2. It did so despite not having quarterback Kyler Murray or receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the third straight game.
Cardinals top Seahawks, improve to 9-2

The NFL-best Arizona Cardinals continue to pick up the wins. Despite missing star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and MVP candidate quarterback Kyler Murray in Seattle on Sunday, the Cardinals defeated the Seahawks 23-13 win at Lumen Field, improving to 9-2 on the year. With Murray sidelined due to a lingering...
Arizona Sports

By the numbers: The Arizona Cardinals’ dominance during their 9-2 run

After 11 weeks of football, the Arizona Cardinals are atop the NFL standings at 9-2 as they now sit back and enjoy their bye. This off week has to feel especially good, as Arizona has traversed a good chunk of its schedule mostly unscathed despite injuries and other types of adversity bearing down seemingly from week to week.
Arizona Sports

Cardinals Flight Plan takes inside look at 9-2 start to season

The latest edition of Cardinals Flight Plan 2021 recapped the first portion of the season that saw the Arizona Cardinals get out to an NFL-best 9-2 start. Beginning the season in Tennessee against the Titans, the Cardinals recognized that the doubters were out there. Safety Budda Baker was asked how...
