ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Dog goes from being ‘rescued’ to ‘rescuer’, companion for man on Autism Spectrum

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjouA_0d4AD2w300

Greenwood, Ind. — September 2020, Chief Pell of White River Township Fire Department found Rosie, a sweet German Shepard mix that was in desperate need of love.

“I heard about her from you guys,” laughed Chief Pell. “I have trained search dogs for about three years. I have a very good mentor here and they said, ‘You’re pretty good at this, we may think about looking for a dog and actually evaluating them for search work’,” explained Pell.

“We were looking all over the country. I told a friend of mine in the search group, ‘If God intends for me to have a dog, I wish He’d drop one in my back yard’. I came home, opened your app, and Rosie is right there staring me in the face,” said Pell.

Muncie organization rehabilitating backyard breeder dogs

Rosie, originally named Roadie, was found tied to a tree last year with a note from her previous owner stating he couldn’t take care of her anymore after the effects that Coronavirus had on him financially.

“She’s incredible. I did some evaluations on her to see if she had the drive to do it and she passed every one of them,” said Pell.

Rosie is in training to be a Search and Rescue dog for the White River Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40lCjA_0d4AD2w300

In a few weeks, she and Chief will be heading out to Rhode Island for a week intensive. After completing, Rosie will be able to search for human remains.

Even though Rosie came into Chief’s life to be a vital addition to the station, she also has become a close companion to Liam Price, a former intern for White River and close friend of Chief Pell.

Therapy dogs give kids comfort and sense of normalcy at school or in hospitals

“Last November, when I was on the intern program I was able to work with Rosie. But the reason why I did training with Rosie is that the day I walked in, Rosie darted to the door. Little did I know, Chief Pell would get me the opportunity eight weeks later to be certified in Search and Rescue training,” said Liam.

“I’ve been blessed to be here.”

Although Liam has already completed his internship with White River, he still visits Chief Pell and Rosie often.

That bond will never be broken.

“She knows that I’m doing everything for her. She knows that I care about her. That’s what a good companion dog needs to have.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

CANCELED SILVER ALERT: Westfield police searching for missing woman, found

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Westfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Hailey Fishburn, 20, a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Hailey was last seen wearing a long blue denim dress and black shirt. Hailey Fishburn is missing […]
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Officials give travel tips as many join loved ones for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — Even on Thanksgiving Day, many people are still making their way to spend the holiday with loved ones.  Whether catching a flight or driving all the way to your destination you’re going to want to plan ahead.  Airport Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says expect crowds and get here early. While they don’t expect quite as many people, there will still […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hoosiers generosity and donations help others this Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS — Keaton Robinson is a seventh-grader at St. Jude in Indianapolis who didn’t want a videogame or cell phone for his birthday. He wanted donations to provide Thanksgiving Dinner for 100 hungry neighbors of the Lord’s Pantry at Anna’s House on Indianapolis’s near westside. “We have six of my buddies that are helping prepare […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Meet Jennie and Tom: the Turkeys from Silly Safaris

INDIANAPOLIS — Silly Safaris brings two special guests to the show — Jennie and Tom, the turkeys. Safari representative, Amazon John, shares insight on the differences between domestic and wild turkeys. To learn more about Silly Safaris or request a show, you can visit their website here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy