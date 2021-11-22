Worst Day in D-Street Since April; Investors Lose Almost Rs 8 Lakh Crore

Wall Street closed up shop early today due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but there was no shortage of major market drama. A new, potentially more vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa, sparking a massive selloff -- especially in the travel sector -- as investors flocked to safety. This sent bond prices sky-high, while yields bottomed out. The Dow lost just over 900 points for its worst day of 2021, and locked in its third-straight weekly loss. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged triple digits, and the S&P 500 finished deep in the red as well, while both benchmarks also turned in steep losses on the week. On the flip side, the stock market's "fear gauge," or Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) marked its highest close since Feb. 25 and best week since February 2020.

