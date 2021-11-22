ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Worst Day in D-Street Since April; Investors Lose Almost Rs 8 Lakh Crore

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The Indian equity benchmark indices bled in today’s session, crashing for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. Today marked the worst day on Dalal Street since April 19, as BSE Sensex 30 and Nifty50 both slid almost 2%. While all the sectors...

in.investing.com

The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
investing.com

Why I’m Buying These Quebec-Based Bank Stocks Ahead of Earnings

Quebec’s economy is positioned to outperform every other Canadian province in 2021. It has bounced back magnificently from the COVID-19 pandemic. Indeed, Quebec is geared up to post annual GDP growth of 6.5% in 2021. That would represent the highest mark in its history after a 5.5% dip in the previous year. Today, I want to look at three Quebec-based bank stocks that are worth targeting, as the province benefits from this spectacular rebound.
WDVM 25

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
New York Post

Dow tanks 900 points on COVID concerns, worst one-day drop of the year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked more than 900 points Friday in a holiday-shortened trading day after the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa jilted investors around the world. The Dow fell as much as 1,000 points at one point, but finished the day down some...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Logs Worst Day of 2021, VIX Turns in Best Week Since 2020

Wall Street closed up shop early today due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but there was no shortage of major market drama. A new, potentially more vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa, sparking a massive selloff -- especially in the travel sector -- as investors flocked to safety. This sent bond prices sky-high, while yields bottomed out. The Dow lost just over 900 points for its worst day of 2021, and locked in its third-straight weekly loss. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged triple digits, and the S&P 500 finished deep in the red as well, while both benchmarks also turned in steep losses on the week. On the flip side, the stock market's "fear gauge," or Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) marked its highest close since Feb. 25 and best week since February 2020.
NBC San Diego

Zoom on Pace for Its Worst Day Ever After Wall Street Slashes Price Targets

Shares of Zoom fell Tuesday after the video-chat company warned investors of a revenue slowdown. The report led Wall Street banks to slash price targets on the stock. Shares of Zoom were down more than 18% on Tuesday, on pace for their worst day ever, after the video-chat company warned investors of a revenue growth slowdown, leading Wall Street firms to cut price targets on the stock.
investing.com

Market Correction: 3 Defensive Stocks to Buy in December

The last severe market correction occurred in February and March 2020. Markets plunged, as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became apparent. Since then, North American markets have thrived in the face of historically low interest rates, radical social spending, and continued quantitative easing. Canada has already dramatically scaled back on the latter two developments. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is now telegraphing rate hikes in 2022. Investors worried about a potential market correction should look to snatch up defensive stocks in the final month of the year. Let’s jump in.
investing.com

3 Future Stocks to Buy Before the New Year

Canadian investors should always be on the hunt for equities that will benefit from their exposure to growth industries. For example, those who invested in e-commerce in the 2010s have likely been richly rewarded over the years. Today, I want to look at three future stocks that are worth snatching up before the New Year.
investing.com

Strained Again: New COVID Variant Causes Worst Market Sell Off In 70 Years

As we highlighted last weekend that “something stinks,” the nasty odor erupted in the form of a strong sell-off in global markets due to the emergence of yet another new strain of COVID which is particularly virulent. In fact, this was the worst sell off after Thanksgiving in 70 years for US markets.
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
investing.com

Stock Market News: Dow Jones Plummets, Oil Plunges, While Volatility Soars

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes retreated this week, with Friday seeing a big selloff, as news of another virus variant rattled investors. The DOW had its worst day of the year and its third worst Black Friday selloff ever on Friday. Volatility: The VIX rose 60% this week, ending the...
investing.com

Weekly Stock Market And Economy Recap: Economic Growth, Inflation Threat Continue

S&P 500 earnings per share (EPS) increased to $216.03 this week. The forward EPS is now +36% year-to-date. 97% of S&P 500 companies have now reported Q3 earnings. 81% have beaten estimates, and results have come in a combined 10.2% above expectations. Q3 earnings growth rate is now +42.4%. (I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv)
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Novavax, American Airlines

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, during the shortened, post-Thanksgiving session. The benchmark S&P 500 index suffered one of its biggest losses of the year as fears over a new coronavirus variant spooked the market. The World Health Organization dubbed the heavily mutated B.1.1529 COVID variant, which was...
investing.com

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 4.53%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the Building & Construction, Hotels & Tourism and Real Estate Development sectors led shares lower. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share fell 4.53% to hit a new 3-months low. The best...
