LABitConf Day Two Was Bitcoin’s Time To Shine

By Josh Doña
bitcoinmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like drinking from Tamanique Falls, El Salvador’s tallest waterfall, taking in the steady stream of world class information from the last session day of LABitConf is about as difficult as banning bitcoin in the country of your choice. Thankfully, anyone can replay the entire day of sessions here....

Comments / 0

Crypto Whales Are Pouncing on Eight Ethereum-Based Altcoins Amid Crypto Market Dip

The largest crypto whales in the Ethereum ecosystem are utilizing the market dip to purchase more ETH and eight additional altcoins running on the leading smart contract platform. According to the crypto whale tracker WhaleStats, the largest 1,000 non-exchange Ethereum wallets accumulated the meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) above all...
Bitcoin Dumped by $5000, Here's Who Might Be Guilty

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin's Hashrate Dips, Mining Difficulty Expected to Decrease for First Time Since July

Bitcoin’s hashrate has been volatile in recent times following the same patterns as the crypto asset’s price. Three days ago, Bitcoin’s hashrate neared the 180 exahash (EH/s) zone only to plummet to 128 EH/s two days later. The recent shifts have taken place before the upcoming network difficulty adjustment, which is due to change on Sunday. After nine increases in a row and for the first time since mid-July, the difficulty will drop lower instead of increasing.
Bitcoin And Biases: Agnotology, The Making And Unmaking Of Ignorance

“Real knowledge is to know the extent of one’s ignorance.” - Confucius. Previous articles talked about Bitcoin and the cognitive biases that lead to misconceptions about Bitcoin. Backing up a bit, we can look at the knowledge, or ignorance that contributes to these misconceptions. It’s important to understand a bit...
Bitcoin price news – live: Bitcoin, Ethereum plunge amid fears of new covid variant spreading

The price of bitcoin and several cryptocurrencies has plunged by over 7 per cent in the last few hours amid fears of the new coronavirus variant shaking traditional markets.BTC is down by about 7 per cent in just the last four to five hours and continues to nosedive, while Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (doge), and Cardano (ada) are all down by more than 10 per cent in the last day.The overall crypto market is almost down by 9 per cent in the last 24 hours, though several cryptocurrencies showed signs of recovering in the last week.The mixed performances leave...
Bitcoin And Satoshi’s Seed: From Descartes To Quantum Play

“We are powerfully imprisoned in these Dark Ages simply by the terms in which we have been conditioned to think.” — Buckminster Fuller. To many Bitcoiners, “Bitcoin is hope” and the future appears bright. However, this is not the case for many non-Bitcoin people right now. Despite this, I think Bitcoiners and non-Bitcoiners alike can agree that our collective experience currently feels mired in muck. Our world has rapidly descended into acute polarization, and even within today’s chaos, fear and confusion, most people can point fingers and easily identify where problems exist. While many of our “leaders” appear to capitalize on the socially pervasive finger-pointing by simply providing even more emphatic finger-pointing, our political bureaucrats cannot step up to fulfill the role of the independent, creative problem solver. We Bitcoin plebeians who view the mayhem and disruption through the lens of Bitcoin often try to help by providing an alternative, insightful and analytical narrative as we attempt to “orange pill” friends and family. But like the crazy aunt in the basement, we are often either politely ignored, ridiculed or, at times, outright vilified.
Bitcoin Is The New New World

As the nobility of European society increasingly accrued more of the wealth of their nations, they gave rise to a new type of subject … the colonist. Still subject to the king’s laws, these pioneers put up the only capital most had to risk, their lives, with hopes of owning the one thing that was out of reach for so many in Europe … land.
The Crucial Role Of Wild Horses In Bitcoin Mining

Just over 13 years ago a tsunami was silently and slowly building from the force of Satoshi Nakamoto’s newly released paper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.” At the time only a handful of cryptography enthusiasts were aware of Bitcoin, and even they were grappling with its viability. And since the source code was still being refined and the genesis block had yet to be mined, Satoshi was grinding away in obscurity oblivious to the havoc Bitcoin was about to unleash on the world.
Bitcoin Black Friday, Best Bitcoin Deals Return November 26

This is a promoted article provided by Bitcoin Black Friday. Bitcoin Black Friday, the annual opportunity to get the best deals on Bitcoin-related items or a variety of other gifts in exchange for bitcoin, will return at BitcoinBlackFriday.com on November 26 and run through December 26, 2021. Launched in 2012...
Is This Bull Run Bitcoin’s Final Cycle?

Part three in the “Bitcoin: The Big Bang To End All Cycles” series. Today, we will observe Bitcoin through the lens of an emergent technology being adopted by a world that’s rapidly transitioning from the Industrial Age into the Information Age. In our modern environment, each successive technological innovation is being adopted at an ever-increasing rate.
Satoshi’s Seed: How Bitcoin Changed The World

Bitcoin is poised to exponentially transform the world as we currently know it. It is said that 100 years of technological and social advances will occur within the next ten years! This is not your father’s internet. Buckle up!. For those who don’t quite yet understand Bitcoin’s profound implications, my...
Twin Peaks: Comparing The Two 2021 Bitcoin Tops

Speculation has been going on in the crypto community as to whether the $69k Bitcoin top was the peak of this bull run. Here’s a comparison between some indicators to see how this top compares with the $65k April peak. Comparing the Metrics Between The Nov 10th And April 14th...
Bitcoin Has Processed More Value Than PayPal This Year

Bitcoin has processed more dollar volume than PayPal so far this year. The peer-to-peer network transacted around $489 billion per quarter on average in 2021, while PayPal amounted to $302 billion. But Mastercard and Visa still process more money than Bitcoin. The Bitcoin network processed 62% more value in dollars...
Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs Against Turkish Lira As It Collapses

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The Turkish lira has been in free fall after President Erdogan demanded the...
How The Latest Macroeconomic News Is Impacting Bitcoin

After a week off due to illness, we’re back with a new episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Fed Watch'' podcast. In this one, Christian Keroles and I sat down to talk about the mysterious competitive world of central banking. Topics include Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reappointment and, funnily enough, what it means for the European Central Bank (ECB). There is an epic pivot in loyalties happening right now, as the Fed takes to heart its role as the U.S. central bank and distances itself from a responsibility to Europe.
Bitcoin’s Fair Launch Makes It An Apex Form Of Property

Bitcoin is the world's most secure and most decentralized cryptocurrency — but its fair launch is perhaps one of the most poorly-understood aspects of its history and one of the things that makes it so decentralized and unique. Many altcoins will typically use a launch mechanism called "premining," which is...
The Parallels Between Bitcoin’s Principles And “How To Be Idle”

Many Bitcoiners have highlighted parallels between some of Bitcoin’s ideals and the book first published in 1997, “The Sovereign Individual.” To take you in an altogether different direction, I’ll draw attention to a relatively unknown and gentler text, which I’ve noticed also contains a number of parallels to the Bitcoin world. This is “How To Be Idle,” written by Tom Hodgkinson, who also edits the Idler magazine.
Solving Bitcoin's Self-Custody Problem

In this episode of "The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," host Christian Keroles was joined by Bitcoin entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Coinfloor, Obi Nwosu. Nwosu found out about Bitcoin via an email in 2011, and has been building in the Bitcoin space since 2013 when he created Coinfloor, the longest-running U.K.-based Bitcoin exchange.
