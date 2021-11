The NHL announced Monday that the Ottawa Senators have suspended operations through at least November 20th, due to 10 Senators players being placed currently into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. This is the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall due to COVID-19 related issues. Neither the NFL nor the NBA has had to postpone a game so far this fall. Major League Baseball had nine virus-related postponements among 2,430 scheduled games, down from 45 in last year’s shortened 900-game schedule.

