ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: In goal versus Sharks

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Raanta will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with San Jose, Chip Alexander of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Technician Online

Raanta returns, vanquishes Golden Knights in Vegas

Goaltender Antti Raanta returned to the crease on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the first in a six-game road trip for the Canes. Raanta suffered a concussion after a rough collision between him and Ryan Lomberg of the...
NHL
canescountry.com

Sharks bite Canes in OT, Raanta helps secure point

If you play with fire you’re going to get burned, and if you play ugly hockey you’re eventually going to lose a game. The Carolina Hurricanes have been far from their best during their three-game California swing, and it finally bit them in the loss column Monday night in San Jose. The Canes fell to the Sharks 2-1 in overtime, as an off-kilter effort and nonexistent power play doomed Carolina to just its third loss of the season.
NHL
nsjonline.com

Sharks get equalizer, beat Hurricanes in overtime

Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third period and Alexander Barabanov scored just as a power play expired in overtime to give the Sharks a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Monday night in San Jose. The result spoiled another solid performance by Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta,...
NHL
canescountry.com

They Said It: Brind’Amour, DeAngelo, Raanta discuss overtime loss to Sharks

The Carolina Hurricanes are indeed beatable, as the San Jose Sharks took down the Canes 2-1 in overtime Monday night to hand Carolina just its third loss of the season. The Canes got a great effort in net from Antti Raanta and a second-period snipe from Tony DeAngelo to secure one point, but couldn’t muster anything on the power play as the Sharks battled back and one it in the extra period.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
Raleigh News & Observer

Smith’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues

Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Scores game-winner versus Vegas

Jarvis scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights. Jarvis got a turn on the top line Tuesday, and he made the most of it with a go-ahead goal at 1:11 of the third period. The 19-year-old has been solid with three points, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in seven contests, though he entered Tuesday on a four-game point drought. Jarvis will likely have some ups and downs as a rookie adjusting to hockey's highest level, but he could score his way onto the fantasy radar.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: In goal versus Vegas

Demko will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game versus the Golden Knights, The Athletic's Harman Dayal reports. Demko was awful in his last start Thursday versus Colorado, surrendering six goals on just 26 shots before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak for the final period of the eventual 7-1 loss. The 25-year-old netminder will try to put that poor performance behind him and secure his sixth win of the year in a road matchup with a Vegas team that's averaging 2.71 goals per game at home this season, 22nd in the NHL.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#Hurricanes#Starter Frederik Andersen
NHL

Meier has goal, assist for Sharks in victory against Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Timo Meier had a goal and an assist for the San Jose Sharks in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers each had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves for the Sharks (8-6-1) who had lost two straight and four of five.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Metropolitan Notes: Penguins, Chytil, Raanta, Ovechkin

Pittsburgh’s recent recall of Louis Domingue may have raised some eyebrows as adding a third goaltender to the roster usually means there’s an injury. However, that’s not the case for the Penguins, reports Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Instead, starting goaltender Tristan Jarry didn’t travel with the team to Ottawa and won’t be in uniform against the Sens as they’ve elected to not have him travel to give him some extra rest but he’s expected to suit up for the Penguins tomorrow night in Washington. At that point, blueliners Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel will also be available to return after being re-added to COVID protocols yesterday for cross-border travel reasons, not another positive test.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Adin Hill: Yields five goals

Hill gave up five goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Hill followed up one of his best outings of the year with one of his worst, as the Avalanche scored a pair of goals in each period. The 25-year-old netminder slipped to 4-4-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Sharks will likely want to eventually ride the hot hand between Hill and James Reimer, but neither goalie has been able to hold onto that title for long.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: In goal Saturday

Andersen will get the starting nod on the road against the Kings on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. After two nights off, Andersen put together a stellar performance against the Ducks on Thursday in which he allowed just one goal on 32 shots. The 32-year-old netminder will look to carry that momentum forward into Saturday's contest and should feature heavily during the remaining three games of the Canes' West Coast swing.
NHL
Yardbarker

LA Kings’ Adrian Kempe talks two-goal performance in loss to Hurricanes

LA Kings forward Adrian Kempe scored his first multi-goal game of the 2021-22 season in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Through the first 17 games of the 2021-22 campaign, the LA Kings have been one of the streakiest teams in the league. After an impressive 6-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Opening Night, Los Angeles lost its next six games.
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL-best Hurricanes keep road trip going with sliding Sharks

The superlatives so far this season for the Carolina Hurricanes are bordering on jaw-dropping. Heading into their road clash with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, the Hurricanes are riding a four-game winning streak -- including all three dates to start a six-game road swing -- and boast a 14-2-0 record for a league-best .875 points percentage.
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks

Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2-1 overtime loss Monday to the San Jose Sharks, won on a goal by Alexander Barabanov at 1:42 of OT:. ▪ Not every game is up and down and glorious scoring plays. Some are 60 minutes of grind and grit and putting body on body and blocking shots. And then deciding the game in overtime.
NHL
Fear The Fin

Hurricanes at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

The Carolina Hurricanes are in town and the San Jose Sharks are looking to get back in the win column against one of the league’s best. Read about the questions and concerns ahead of tonight’s game in our preview here. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:. Lines.
NHL
NBC Sports

Barabanov's OT winner for Sharks ends Hurricanes' win streak

Alexander Barabanov has been the Sharks' most accurate shooter this season, and he came through once again Monday night in overtime to complete a 2-1 win over the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes at SAP Center. The goal put a four-game Carolina winning streak to an end in San Jose. Barabanov now...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy