Back in the summer, Cedric Tillman was called into the office of the third position coach of his Tennessee career, and when he arrived Kodi Burns laid out a lofty goal for the big wideout. There was no reason, Burns told Tillman, a player with eight catches in three seasons with the Vols, that he couldn't have a 1,000-yard season in 2021. Tillman isn't quite there yet, but he's on the cusp of it after his scorching-hot two-month stretch of play continued in Tennessee's 45-21 win against Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale, after which Vols head coach Josh Heupel said Tillman has the potential to become a “dominant” wide receiver.

