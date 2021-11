Fernando Alonso ended a seven-year wait for a podium with third place in the Qatar Grand Prix and admits it has felt like a long time coming. The double world champion returned to Formula 1 this season after two years out, having ended his previous spell with a tough time at McLaren. But Alpine has had a number of standout races and was particularly strong in Qatar, with Alonso overtaking Pierre Gasly on the first lap before holding off a late charge from Sergio Perez to finish third.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO