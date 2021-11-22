'Trolls 3' Set for Exclusive Theatrical Release in 2023

Mahershala Ali is a heartbreaker in Irish director Benjamin Cleary’s directorial debut for Apple TV+. Dir/scr: Benjamin Cleary. US. 2021. 113 mins. For his feature debut, Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary has crafted a tender, modest sci-fi drama about focusing on what is important in life. Mahershala Ali gives a layered performance as a family man with a fatal condition who goes to unexpected lengths to keep his diagnosis a secret from his wife and son, cloning himself in the hopes that his loved ones will never notice the switch. Boosted by a warm performance from Ali’s Moonlight costar Naomie Harris, Swan Song proves to be a rather straightforward tearjerker, but it earns its sentiment thanks to the thoughtful approach from its cast and crew. Premiering at AFI Fest, this Apple TV+ release arrives on the streaming platform December 17 where it will undoubtedly attract fans of low-key, cerebral sci-fi, further boosted by a superb supporting cast that includes Awkwafina and Glenn Close.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO