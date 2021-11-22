ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ Ride Not a Part of the MCU, According to James Gunn

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the Marvel multiverse is spilling out into more than just the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an all-new attraction bringing Marvel’s astral heroes to Walt Disney World, will not be a part of the traditional Marvel...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Finally Reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Coaster Facade

One of the most anticipated attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort is at EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The Marvel-themed coaster has been one that Guests cannot wait to explore, and after we had the opportunity actually to enter the show buildings, we understood why. The coaster is incredibly massive with tonnes of screens in place, which will surely tell a fantastic story. Guests will undergo a wild amount of twists and turns, and it seems that the built-up hype will surely be worth it. The coaster is located in one of EPCOT’s new neighborhoods, World Discovery. This will be the second Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction at Disney Parks in the U.S., the first being Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
James Gunn
epicstream.com

Sylvester Stallone Confirms MCU Return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 BTS Video

Sylvester Stallone may have started filming with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast. We already know that the Guardians of the Galaxy have started filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, it looks like they will get to work with a legendary Ravager captain as well! Sylvester Stallone has shared a new behind-the-scenes video taken on the set of his latest project. Interestingly, it looks a lot like the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.
MOVIES
d23.com

JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Parks Shares New Details on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, and More

We kicked off Destination D23: Presented by Topps with extra pixie dust by opening our first day of Disney Magic with the highly anticipated “Connections: A Look at the Future of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” presentation. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave Destination D23 guests (and viewers of our livestream) a look at new ways Disney is connecting fans to the stories they love most through innovative projects coming to life around the world. We can’t wait to see all the exciting experiences in the future, from joining the Guardians of the Galaxy for an intergalactic adventure at EPCOT and suiting up at Avengers Campus in Paris, to stunning stage spectaculars coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.
TRAVEL
TVOvermind

Could the Infinity Watch be a Part of the MCU?

Maybe the better question is if The Infinity Watch SHOULD be a part of the MCU since when it comes to the comics, the group didn’t exactly cover themselves with glory given that following the original Infinity Gauntlet series. But with Adam Warlock coming to the MCU eventually, presumably to stick around for a little while, it kind of begs the question of whether or not we’re really done with the Infinity Stones, even after they’ve been seen as paperweights in the Loki series, which was pretty comical to be fair. The whole idea of the Infinity Watch was that they were to be the guardians of the stones after the evens of the Infinity Gauntlet series, with one person taking care of each stone. Warlock held onto the soul stone, Gamora was given the time stone, Drax was given the power stone, a character named Moondragon was given the mind stone, while Pip the Troll, who was recently introduced during the post-credits of The Eternals, was given the space stone, and Thanos of all people was given the reality stone. Yes, that’s really how the story went.
COMICS
ComicBook

Epcot's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Brings Back Another Movie Cast Member, Opening Date Window Revealed

EPCOT's new Guardians of the Galaxy ride will open in Summer 2022 and will feature another cast member from the original movie. Today at D23, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro announced that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in summer of 2022. While Disney previously announced that the ride would open next year, this is the first confirmation that the ride will open in the summer. Additionally, D'Amaro announced that Glenn Close will reprise her role as Nova Prime in the ride. Other cast members like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista are also appearing in the ride.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Walt Disney World#Galaxy#Guardians#Groot
kennythepirate.com

Exciting News for Guardians of the Galaxy Attraction

Anyone else excited for the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind? Find out what new arrival on the Disney property may indicate that an announcement is coming for this new attraction. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The coaster, entitled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, takes place...
TRAVEL
blooloop.com

Disney reveals opening dates for Cosmic Rewind, Avengers Campus

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is launching in summer 2022 at Walt Disney World’s Epcot, and Disneyland Paris is set to open the latest Avengers Campus in summer 2022. Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products, announced the news about Cosmic Rewind at Destination D23. Glenn Close...
TRAVEL
gamecritics.com

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Review

HIGH Breaking a pep-talk huddle and “Never Gonna Give You Up” blasts without irony. LOW The performance mode on current-gen hardware leaves a lot to be desired. The art of the title screen has been lost in past handful years, which is a shame since they can be great icebreakers to let the player know what’s in store. However, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has an exceptional one. This image features the cast chilling in their ship — Drax The Destroyer is on the sofa reading a book called “Sarcasm for Dummies” while rocking spectacles. Gamora is by the window stargazing. Groot is hanging out with a houseplant as Rocket Raccoon fiddles with a gadget. In the foreground, Star-Lord is jamming to clips of the best ’80s playlist since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy