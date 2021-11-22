ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Publix grocery stores put purchase limits on holiday food items

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hscQv_0d4A7TFs00

Shoppers preparing for the holidays will have to put a cap on their purchases at Publix supermarkets. The chain has put purchase limits in place across all stores for certain items, WFLA reported.

These are some items that will be limited:

· Canned cranberry sauce

· Jarred gravy

· Canned pie filling

· Canola oil

· Vegetable oil

· Bacon

· Rolled breakfast sausage

· Paper napkins

· Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

· Bath tissue

· Refrigerated snacks

· Sports drinks

· Aseptic-type juices

· Canned cat food

· Refrigerated pet food

Signs will be in place in stores alerting customers to the two item per person limit. The restrictions are necessary because of ongoing supply chain issues as well as increased demand for the holidays, WPBF reported.

Publix said the restrictions will be in place in all of their stores, and said there is no timeline for when they will be lifted.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
fox13news.com

Citing supply-chain issues, Publix puts limits on some items

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - If you still need to do your Thanksgiving shopping, you may need to be flexible with your grocery list. Publix has placed a purchase limit on some popular holiday food items. Thanksgiving is just days away, and people are busy buying all the ingredients needed for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Publix Supermarkets#Vegetable Oil#Food Drink#Wfla#Wpbf#Cox Media Group
Magnolia State Live

Two grocery store chains announce limits on some Thanksgiving items. Is your grocery store one of them?

Two Florida-based grocery chains are limiting the number of items sold to customers ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday. Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Miami

Publix, Winn-Dixie Set Purchase Limits On Thanksgiving Staples

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You may not be able to check everything off your Thanksgiving grocery list this year. Because of pandemic fueled supply chain issues and surging demand, some stores are putting limits on some items. Publix which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast is limiting customers to two each of the following items: Canned cranberry sauce Canned pie filling Jarred gravy Cream cheese Bacon Canola and vegetable oil Paper napkins Disposable cups Cutlery and plates Toilet paper Rolled sausageThey also set a two-purchase limit on sports drinks, refrigerated pet food, and canned cat food. The Joseph family, shopping at a Publix in Ft Lauderdale were a bit surprised...
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Publix Stores Limiting How Much You Can Buy. Here’s The List

Tampa Bay Publix limiting how much you can buy. With the holiday food rush beginning, Publix is setting limits on how much you can purchase each visit. Which items are on the list? Two per customer, baby. Publix has set these limits through the stores in all seven states in...
KYTV

Grocery stores report holiday rush as Thanksgiving nears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As Thanksgiving nears, you may want to be aware of the shopping climate in the Ozarks. Price Cutter store manager Troy Carson says the staff has tried their best to gear up and beat any shortages. Carson says his store is running short of some canned food and packaged goods. Carson says many shopped early compared to years past.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
click orlando

Publix places limits on holiday staples ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving meal shopping is in full force this week, and one grocery store is limiting the number of certain items you can buy as the United States continues to battle supply chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Publix shoppers will only...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Grocery Stores Get Creative to Hide Item Shortages

The ongoing supply chain shortage is leading grocery stores to look for ways to cover up gaps on the shelves, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. In the U.K., shoppers have found bulky crates of beer in the aisles for prepackaged meals and boxes of chocolate filling crates on aisles usually for vegetables — a tactic one spokesperson said is used to hide empty racks, according to the report.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
HuffingtonPost

The Best Ready-Made Thanksgiving Foods To Get At The Grocery Store

“Store-bought is fine.” These famous passive-aggressive words, uttered on repeat by Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten, have been a meme since meme-ing was in its infancy. But you know what? After the wits’-end, tear-out-your-hair-and-cry couple of years we’ve had, store-bought is more than fine. Store-bought is a godsend. Thanksgiving has traditionally...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nbc15.com

Support Share Your Holidays at your local grocery store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You can help eliminate hunger while at your local grocery store as a part of the 26th annual NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. Our goal this year is to raise five million meals for families in need through Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. $10 can provide up to 25 meals for families who cannot afford to feed everyone in their homes.
MADISON, WI
foxwilmington.com

Fake Food Covers Empty Grocery Store Shelves as Shortages Worsen

Stores are doing their best not to draw customers’ attention to the fact that shelves are much emptier than they usually are. Some stores are filling shelves with large, out of season items like camping chairs, or “decoys” of real products. One store went so far as to cover the shelves with a sheet that had a photo of fully stocked shelves printed on it. Shopping expert Phil Lempert says that there’s a method to the deception, as empty shelves can spark panic and cause people to start hoarding.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
abc7ny.com

Prices continue to rise at grocery stores, but shelves will be stocked for holidays

The pandemic has slowed down the supply chain in many sectors, but Campbell's CEO says he expects the company's products to be available this holiday season. Mark Clouse, CEO of Campbell's Soup Company told "Good Morning America" a week ahead of Thanksgiving, that the company's efforts are the result of "the amazing work of our teams on the front lines and plants and logistics and sales teams."
CAMPBELL, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy