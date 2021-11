The creation of an independent regulator for football has been endorsed in principle by the government.The fan-led review of football governance, chaired by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, has concluded that such a regulator is required to provide financial oversight in the English game and that football could no longer be left to run itself.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries welcomed the review, and said the Government would now work on a substantive response which it would present next spring.However, she has already indicated the government’s support in principle for an independent regulator.“We are at a turning point for football in this...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO