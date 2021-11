“I understand the concerns and the anxieties,” Donahue told councilmembers on Friday. “But she is not changing course for several reasons.”. Donahue provided some data points to back up the mayor’s decision to lift the mandate, noting that nearly all COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths occurred in unvaccinated individuals. He also pointed out that vaccination rates — especially among elderly residents — have been promising. Senior deputy with DC Health Patrick Ashley also explained why the city isn’t using specific metrics to either drop or reinstate mask mandates, like neighboring Montgomery County, where transmission rates recently triggered the return of an indoor mask mandate.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO